Ravel Morris admits Wayne Rooney's comments on the midfielder's huge potential made him "a bit upset".

Morrison is often praised as one of the finest natural talents in Manchester United's recent history, with the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Rooney eulogising over the player's potential.

But the midfielder went on to make just three League Cup appearances before leaving the club for West Ham in 2012. Stints at Lazio, Ostersund and now Sheffield United have followed, but the 27-year-old has failed to settle and fulfil his early promise.

Rooney has said that Morrison was among the best prospects at Manchester United, and that he was a "country mile" better than Paul Pogba.

And Morrison admits that the former England striker's comments have forced him to reflect on his failures.

“Obviously amazing comments,” Morrison told talkSPORT. “Especially for the player that he is, he’s probably one of the best to come out of England, so it’s high comments from a high player.

“It makes you a bit upset that I couldn’t have gone a bit further. I should have gone a bit further. I’m hoping still to go a bit further. But to the likes of Pogba and Jesse [Lingard]; I think both are great players. I think we had a great team, [born] around the 92s and 93s, that area of our year.

“I knew I had ability, but I didn’t realise and understand… obviously these are high players and I didn’t understand their thoughts at the time. I used to just go there and love playing football.”

Morrison added: “I wouldn’t say I struggled with pressure because I didn’t really feel pressure. Maybe some things in my life, when I was young, now I would sit there and not do things or go a different path and stuff like that.

“Going into Manchester United was a nice environment to go into every day, world-class players, just enjoyable. If I could go back through my life again there would be a lot of things I’d change.

“I grew up at United, I was there from the Under-9s. I’d skip training some days, and I would wake up and don’t know why I’d done it, but I’d skip it. And it’s hard to get me off the training field now.”

