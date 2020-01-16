The 20-year-old defender has impressed for Frank Lampard’s side this season, featuring in 18 matches and scoring on his debut in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

He also became the club's youngest-ever Champions League scorer when he netted in a dramatic 4-4 draw with Ajax in November.

"It is a great moment for me and my family," he told Chelsea TV. "I’ve been at Chelsea since I was a young kid and to extend my contract is a great feeling.

"When you are that young you don’t think too far ahead, you just play week in, week out and then as you gradually get older you start to realise it is getting closer and closer. There are a few of us playing in Chelsea’s first team now that have all come through the academy at the same time and that is great, it shows how well the academy has brought us through and how well we are doing.

“It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in, week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again.”

James, who has been with Chelsea since the age of eight, spent last season on loan at Wigan and missed just one league match.

He didn’t feature for Chelsea at the start of the season due to an ankle injury, but has started the last three games in all competitions.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “The smooth way Reece has fitted into the team so quickly despite missing the start of the season has been clear for everyone to see, and the fact another exciting young player is part of the future of the club is a result of great work by our academy, our loans department, our new coaching staff and of course the player himself.

“Reece started his football education with us at the age of six and his performances on loan at Wigan last season paved the way for a strong beginning to his career in the Chelsea team. We are very pleased he now has the perfect opportunity to build on that and become a major player for us for many years to come.”