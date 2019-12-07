Everton’s interim manager Duncan Ferguson enjoyed a dream managerial debut this afternoon as his team turned over Chelsea in a raucous atmosphere at Goodison Park.

Just three days ago Marco Silva’s reign as Everton manager reached its conclusion with a dispiriting defeat at Anfield in the Merseyside derby. Ferguson’s temporary appointment lifted the spirits, with the mood transforming to celebratory after this 3-1 victory.

Goals at the start of each half from Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton a two-goal lead, before a brilliant strike from Mateo Kovacic immediately reduced the areas. Everton’s high tempo throughout was exemplified by Calvert-Lewin, who stabbed home the game clinching goal in the 84th minute.

Frank Lampard’s team had the majority of possession but couldn’t convert it into clear-cut chances often enough as they slipped to their fifth defeat of the season. The victory for Everton moves them out of the relegation zone and up to 14th place in the table.