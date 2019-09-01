Richarlison scored the first and last goals of a lively encounter to hand Everton all three points against Wolves on Sunday.

A fast start saw Richarlison open his Premier League account for the season when capitalising on a defensive error inside five minutes at Goodison Park.

Wolves quickly responded through Romain Saiss four minutes later, only for Alex Iwobi to restore Everton’s lead with a header in the 12th minute.

A brave header from Raul Jimenez levelled matters with 15 minutes to go, but Richarlison had the final say when rising above Willy Boly to nod home.

Boly's afternoon got worse when he received a second yellow in injury time to reduce Wolves to 10 men.

Full report to follow