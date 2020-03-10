Setting high standards in training, work ethic and a winning mentality were what defined Manchester United at the time, according to Ferdinand, and players who couldn’t abide by that culture were soon gone.

“I hated them with a passion,” Ferdinand said of such players on the podcast High Performance.

Certain ex-Red Devils will feel he picked on them because of the high standards he set and his burning desire to win, Ferdinand believes.

"Berbatov was a good example. He had a fair amount of success at Man United when he came, but he probably could have done more, especially at the beginning.

"I remember a training session had to be stopped because - before a Champions League final it was, I think - he didn't come across the pitch.

"I had the ball on one side and he was on the other side of the pitch. He's our centre forward by the way, almost on the left wing.

“I’ve got the ball and I'm waiting for him to come to help me so I can pass to him, or pass it up the pitch because we were being marked out of the game deliberately in the training session, so to play over the press.

"He was still over there. I’m screaming. I kicked the ball off the pitch and I'm going mad; ‘Get over here!'

"And he was relaxed, typical Berba. 'Just wait.’ He said Barcelona will just keep it and play and wait until the players come over there.

Dimitar Berbatov twice won the Premier League with Manchester UnitedPA Sport

"I said: ‘This is not Barcelona, this is Manchester United.'"

United lost that final 2-0, with Berbatov coming’s on as a 66th-minute substitute. Ferdinand played the whole match.

As Ferdinand acknowledges, Berbatov did enjoy success at Old Trafford - he won the Premier League twice, League Cup once and was the division’s highest scorer in the 2010-11 season. He was also known for his laid-back demeanour, so perhaps it should be little surprise that he didn’t always get on well with someone as driven and tightly-strung as Ferdinand.