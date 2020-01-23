Liverpool's winning streak continued as they moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League courtesy of a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Wolves.

Roberto Firmino struck the deciding goal six minutes from time as the Merseysiders made it 14 straight top-flight wins to extend their advantage over nearest rivals Manchester City, having also played one game less.

Wolves had cancelled out Jordan Henderson's first-half opener through Raúl Jiménez's 20th goal of the season and in doing so ended the Reds' run of 725 minutes without conceding in the league.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United KingdomGetty Images

It wasn't all good news for Jurgen Klopp's men, however, as Sadio Mane was forced off in the first half with a hamstring problem.

Wolves dominated the second period and will feel aggrieved not to have taken something from the game. Nuno Espirito Santo's men remain seventh, six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to Sunday's FA Cup fourth round clash at Shrewsbury while Wolves will have a break before visiting Manchester United in the league on February 1.

TALKING POINT

There seems to be no stopping the Liverpool Juggernaut. This was always going to be a huge test given Wolves's record against the big boys, but somehow this Liverpool side found a way to win yet again and become only the fifth team in the history of the English Football League to go 40 or more league games undefeated. Arsenal hold the record at 49 without loss and there's a possibility Klopp's men could yet surpass that this season.

Jordan Henderson captain of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United KingdomGetty Images

If they avoid defeat in the coming weeks - which is by no means a given in the English top-flight - they could equal that tally at reigning champions Manchester City in early April. It's a tall order and still a way to go, but if they do continue this imperious form, they could potentially make it a record-breaking half century at home to Aston Villa on April 11. Title number 19 looks all-but in the bag, but can they be invincible? Only time will tell, but they have the resilience, spirit and desire to go with their match winners.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Adama Traore (Wolves). Once again showed his appetite for the big occasion. Gave Liverpool's defence a torrid evening and provided a lovely assist for Jimenez. He was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet and end up on the losing side.

PLAYER RATINGS

WOLVES: Patricio 7, Dendoncker 7, Coady 7, Saiss 7, Doherty 7, Moutinho 7, Neves 7, Jonny 7, Neto 7, Traore 8, Jimenez 8. Subs: Jota 6, Gibbs-White n/a.



LIVERPOOL: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 6, Gomez 7, van Dijk 7, Robertson 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Henderson 7, Wijnaldum 7, Salah 7, Mane 6, Firmino 7. Subs: Minamino 6, Fabinho 6, Origi n/a.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS

8' - GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Liverpool. Henderson powers a header in at the near post after making a late run to meet Alexander-Arnold's right-wing corner.

11' - WOLVES CHANCE! Wolves work a clever short corner. Doherty is left in acres of space to meet a probing left-wing delivery, but guides his header wide of the far post.

51' - GOAL! Wolves 1-1 Liverpool. Wolves are level! Raúl Jiménez powers a wonderful header into the far corner from Traore's floated cross.

65' - WOLVES CHANCE! Traore jinks inside the area and rifles in a low shot that Alisson does well to parry to safety. Liverpool are creaking.

68' - WOLVES CHANCE! Alisson rescues Liverpool once more as he blocks Jimenez's close-range shot from a narrow angle on the right.

82' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Firmino wriggles past Coady in the area but sees his low shot brilliantly saved by Rui Patricio.

84' - GOAL! Wolves 1-2 Liverpool. Firmino stuns the hosts with a clinical finish after super play from Henderson and Salah. That's the Brazilian''s 10th of the season.

90+2' - WOLVES CHANCE! Jota skews wide from close range after Traore's lovely cross was prodded into his path by Jimenez.

KEY STATS

Since the start of last season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted 22 Premier League goals - with 10 of those coming from dead balls, also a league-high.

Jiménez's goal has ended a run of 725 minutes without conceding a Premier League goal for Liverpool since Richarlison scored for Everton at Anfield exactly 50 days ago.

Wolves duo Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have combined for eight Premier League goals this season, more than any other partnership in the competition.

Liverpool are only the fifth team in English Football League history to remain unbeaten in 40+ consecutive matches (W35 D5), after Nottingham Forest (42, 1977-78), Arsenal (49, 2003-04), Chelsea (40, 2004-05) and Huddersfield Town (43, 2011).

Firmino has scored six goals in his last eight games for Liverpool in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 32 appearances for the club before this.