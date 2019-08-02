Lukaku quickly deleted the tweet, perhaps because it would give proprietary information out to rival sides.

The tweet appeared to confirm that Diago Dalot is the fastest player at the club, with Luke Shaw the at the end of the readings, suggesting he is the slowest player.

Juan Mata then thanked him for showing he is not, as many may think, the slowest player at the club.

Lukaku has been criticised by United fans after his return from last summer's World Cup, where he appeared much heavier than he had been in previous years.

As United faltered under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lukaku scored just 15 goals last season, the worst return in any season he has featured as a first team regular.

[DYBALA-LUKAKU TALKS NOW INCLUDE MANDZUKIC]

He has been linked with a move to Italy, with a proposed swap with Paulo Dybala rumoured to be imminent.