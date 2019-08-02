The Belgian striker has been linked with a move to Italy, with a part-exchange with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala mooted, as well as a transfer to Inter Milan.

United are reportedly waiting for Dybala's decision on whether he is prepared to make the move to Old Trafford.

The former Everton player has not featured in United's pre-season games, with the club claiming the player had an injured ankle.

Lukaku is not the only player to be left behind. Alexis Sanchez will not be part of the squad, and the Chilean has also been linked with a move away depending on whether or not another club can afford his wages.

Joel Pereira, Manchester United's 23-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper, will not be part of the squad and is expected to leave on another loan spell.

Italian defender Matteo Darmian will not figure either, with the 29-year-old player linked with a swap deal with Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic.

Addressing the transfer rumours, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "I’m not here to talk about any rumours or speculation about other team’s players.

"But of course we’re working on one or two cases, as I've said before.

"There’s another ten days before we start the league and hopefully we can announce a fresh face or two."