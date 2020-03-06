Hodgson joined Palace in September 2017 replacing the sacked Frank de Boer after the Dutchman was sacked after only four games.

He led them to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season, and has rebuilt his reputation in South London following the disastrous end to his spell as England manager.

He was sacked after four years in charge of the Three Lions when they were eliminated from Euro 2016 at the last-16 stage by Iceland.

The 72-year-old said: “I am delighted that the club and I have reached agreement to extend my contract. I am proud of what we have achieved since I was appointed two and a half years ago, and I look forward to us working together for the foreseeable future.

" Everyone knows how I feel about the club that I supported as a boy, I feel a special bond with the supporters and know that myself, the owners and the players are all working together to achieve the same goal. "

Palace face Watford at Selhurst Park on Saturday as they look to climb into the top half of the table.