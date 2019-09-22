The former team-mate of current boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer let loose on the United side who caused little problems for the Hammers in the 2-0 defeat at the London Stadium.

"I knew United were in a bad place but I'm shocked and saddened about how bad they were today," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"Everything about United, lacklustre, no quality, no desire, no characters.

"It's a long way back for United. It's scary how far they've fallen."

Solksjaer's predecessor Jose Mourinho was similarly damning, saying he saw no improvement from the way the team was performing when he was sacked last December.

"We were bad last season but I don't see any improvement this season, even with three new signings," Mourinho said.

"I like the three [signings] they bring some good quality to the team, but the team as a team I don't like at all.

"I'm not surprised at all by the result. I don't think you can take anything [positive] from that at all."