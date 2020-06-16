Football
Premier League

Bertrand: I want to be a director of football

Ryan Bertrand

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has ambitions of becoming a director of football when he retires as a player.

The 30-year-old left-back, who has 19 England caps and won the Champions League and FA Cup with Chelsea, has outlined his plans for when his playing days are over.

"It [director of football] mixes a bit of business with my sport and they're both my passions," he told Sky Sports.

"Having the responsibility to say 'yes, I chose these players, I chose them to perform well' and working with a manager and business owner to get the right consistency and the footballing model that's successful on the field, I would take a lot of pride in that."

Eurosport pod

'PLAYING FIELD MUST BE LEVEL'

A lack of black managers in England's top-flight division is a hotly-debated topic at the moment.

Bertrand insists his personal goals have not been considered with race in mind, but believes any BAME person seeking to climb the sporting hierarchy should speak out if they have suffered racist abuse along the way.

"It's an ambition of mine and the race thing hasn't played on my mind, I haven't thought of it like that," he said.

"But if there have been black people that have tried to get into a hierarchy of sports and felt resistance, I think it is important that it is spoken of and that's how you can create the gateway to producing more black executives within the game.

We need to concentrate on making sure the openings are there. No one wants anything for free but at the same time we need to make sure the playing field is level and there isn't a subconscious bias or an element of racism that's preferring people when other people are more than capable of doing the job.
View more

