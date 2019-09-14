Liverpool continued their perfect start to the 2019-20 Premier League season as they claimed their fifth victory in a row with a lunchtime victory at Anfield over Newcastle United.

The visitors stunned the hosts by taking the lead with a stunning goal from Jetro Willems in the opening exchanges. Liverpool eventually settled down and made their superiority in possession count with a double from Sadio Mane and a third from Mohamed Salah.

An extended cameo from Roberto Firmino, who came off the bench to replace Divock Origi in the first half, was instrumental in Liverpool’s victory. They now travel to Italy to begin the defence of their Champions League crown against Napoli on Tuesday night.

Newcastle’s manager Steve Bruce can take some consolation from a spirited performance by his team, who might have made it a closer finish had they made more of a couple of excellent chances early in the second half.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOAL! Liverpool 0 Newcastle United 1 (Willems 7) Well well, look at this, Newcastle are in front! A quick break by Newcastle sees Atsu find the wingback Willems one on one with Alexander-Arnold on the left of the Liverpool box. He drags the ball inside with his studs to open up the angle, and thunders an unstoppable strike past Adrian!

28’ GOAL! Liverpool 1 (Mane 28) Newcastle United 1 It's been coming, and Liverpool are level! Brilliant, incisive work by Robertson down the left cuts Newcastle open, and he lays the ball off to Mane in the area. Mane opens his body up and launches a right foot shot into the top corner of Dubravka's net. It's another stunning goal, and we're all square!

40’ GOAL! Liverpool 2 (Mane 40) Newcastle United 1 Liverpool are in front! Atsu is robbed of the ball in midfield, and it breaks to Firmino. He slides a through ball into the area to Mane, which Dubravka races out to intercept. The pass is slightly overhit, but Durbavka fumbles as he tries to gather under pressure from Mane. The ball pops up in front of an empty net six yards out, which Mane simply pokes over the line. That's a clanger from the Newcastle goalkeeper.

49’ ALMOST A GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER FOR LIVERPOOL! Mane royally takes the Michael in the middle of the park, chipping the ball away from a sliding tackle, spinning and finding Robertson on the left. His first time cross is cushioned on the volley by Wijnaldum, who then volleys a dipping shot in the same movement. The ball lands just on top of the net of the top corner, with Dubravka beaten. What a goal that could have been!

55’ HUGE CHANCE FOR NEWCASTLE! Atsu goes on a gallop tight to the left wing. Oxlade-Chamberlain tracks him all the way, but is eventually beaten. Atsu lobs a lopping cross into the box, which finds Krafth completely unmarked at the back post. He chests it down but lashes a wild shot over the bar. What a chance.

72’ GOAL! Liverpool 3 (Salah 72) Newcastle United 1 So simple for Liverpool and that could be the match. Salah, hitherto quiet, suddenly bursts into life. He lays it to Firmino on the edge of the area, Firmino craftily works the ball out of trouble in a tight space and back flicks it it the onrunning Salah, who bursts through into the Newcastle area and drills a low shot into the bottom corner. That's a gorgeous goal.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool’s famed front three didn’t start the game together today, but they finished it in more ways than one. Mane bagged a brace, Firmino transformed the game from the bench and Salah, on one of his less noticeable days, settled the argument with a clinical finish in the second half. That’s a nap hand of five straight victories to start the season for Liverpool, who closed out 2018-19 with nine in a row. Can Liverpool’s front three keep sealing victories on this relentless run of form, to match or even surpass their incredible 2018-19 where they finished second with 97 points?

MAN OF THE MATCH – Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

After his exertions for Brazil on the other side of the Atlantic in the past week, Firmino was left on the bench by Jurgen Klopp in case of emergencies only. When Origi hobbled off in the 37th minute Firmino was pressed into action, and stamped his class all over the match with a wonderful cameo including the crucial passes to set up Liverpool’s second and third goals. His ability to drop into the gap between the midfield and defence and wreak havoc is becoming a recurring nightmare for Premier League defenders.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool (4-3-3): Adrian 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 6, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7; Fabinho 6, Wijnaldum 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6; Mane 7, Salah 7, Origi 6

SUBS: Firmino 8, Milner 6, Shaqiri 6

Newcastle (4-5-1): Dubravka 7; Krafth 5, Schar 6, Lascelles 7, Dummett 6, Willems 7; Almiron 6, Hayden 6, Shelvey 6, Atsu 7; Joelinton 6

SUBS: Manquillo 6, Fernandez 6, Muto 6

KEY STATS