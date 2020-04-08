The coronavirus pandemic has brought a halt to the majority of football leagues across the world.

Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League with nine games remaining, leaving them on the cusp of a first league title in 30 years.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin expects Liverpool to win the title “one way or another”, but Mane said he would accept whatever decision is made.

“I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch,” Mane told talkSPORT.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love. But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation. But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”