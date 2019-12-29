Sadio Mane had a goal awarded by VAR as Liverpool made it 10 Premier League wins in a row, but Wolves were left to rue a second intervention from Stockley Park as they had one chalked off in a 1-0 loss at Anfield.

Less than 48 hours since their 3-2 victory over Man City, some eyebrows may have been raised as Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo decided to rest two of his top scorers Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore. However, despite what might have looked like a less threatening side, Wolves started well holding off the table-toppers.

Wolves made a decent job of holding Liverpool off until Mane’s somewhat 42nd minute goal which was initially disallowed for a handball from Adam Lallana. But a VAR review overturned the decision, adjudging that the ball had struck his shoulder.

The visitors fought back to equalise thanks to a wonderful finish by Pedro Neto, but that goal was disallowed by VAR for the narrowest of offsides in the build-up and the Wolves boss was himself given a yellow card for his furious response to the decision.

The visitors looked brighter in the second half and as many would have expected Traore and Jimenez were brought on midway through, though it was too little too late for Wolves, who were unable to snatch an equaliser.

Liverpool end the year 13 points clear at the top of the table, facing Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2, while Wolves face Watford on New Year’s Day.

Video - Euro Papers: Klopp the 'preferred' choice for Barcelona 01:35

TALKING POINT - Do Wolves have what it takes to compete at the top of the table?

Wolves have had a hard run over the festive fixtures, but have given a surprisingly good account of themselves. They were unlucky to end today's match without a point, and perhaps a slightly different strategy of bringing on Traore and Jimenez earlier would have yielded more positive results. Nonetheless, they have proved over the last few seasons - and indeed two games - that they deserve their place at the upper end of the table. With many of the established "top four" teams in free-fall, time will tell if Wolves are building a team that can begin to compete for even greater prizes.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Trent Alexander Arnold

With a team of the calibre of Liverpool’s it’s hard to pick a winner, but Alexander Arnold looked to be on top form as ever, making dangerous crosses into the box to set up most of Liverpool’s attempts on goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looked dangerous as ever for Liverpool.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 8, Gomez 7, van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Lallana 6, Henderson 6, Wijnaldum 7, Salah 8, Firmino 7, Mane 8. Subs: Milner 5, Keita 6, Origi 5.

Wolves: Rui Patricio 7, Bennett 6, Coady 7, Kilman 7, Castro Otto 6, Dendoncker 7, Neves 7, Joao Moutinho 6, Vinagre 7, Neto 7, Jota 7. Subs: Jimenez 6, Saiss 6, Traore 7.

KEY MOMENTS

41’ Mane appears to score after Adam Lallana plays the ball forward to him, but was that a handball? The ref thinks so as he rules the goal will be disallowed. But VAR will check - because of course it will...

44’ GOAL! VAR says that wasn’t Lallana’s forearm and the goal will stand.

48’GOAL! A beautiful finish by Neto who equalises on the brink of halftime, but hang on a minute, it’s that pesky VAR again - was he offside?

50’ Nuno Espirito Santo has been given a yellow card now for doth protesting too much.

50’ DISALLOWED! VAR says the goal is offside and Nuno is serving silent rage.

KEY STATS