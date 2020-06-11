Football
Premier League

Mane, Minamino on target as Liverpool put six past Blackburn in friendly

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
39 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

Liverpool recorded a comfortable 6-0 win over Blackburn in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Anfield on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side stepped up their preparations for the Premier League’s return with a full match against the Championship side.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s opener, with Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino also on target before the break.

How can Chelsea afford their summer spree?

2 HOURS AGO

Joel Matip made it four after 67 minutes, with Ki-Jana Hoever scoring a minute later before Leighton Clarkson wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

Liverpool return to Premier League actions at Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, June 21.

The Reds could win the title at Goodison Park if Manchester City lose their June 17 match at home to Arsenal.

Defeat for Arsenal, Chelsea win on Wednesday

Arsenal lost 3-2 to Championship side Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, exactly one week before the Gunners head to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The friendly took place at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with Joe Willock and Alexandre Lacazette scoring for the hosts, while Shandon Baptiste, Halil Dervisoglu and Tariqe Fosu were on target for Brentford.

  • One positive case from latest round of PL coronavirus testing
  • Everton v Liverpool confirmed for Goodison Park

Ahead of the match, Arsenal players showed their support for Black Lives Matter, taking a knee before kick-off and wearing t-shirts with a variety of messages, including ‘Silence is violence’, ‘I’m not black but I stand with you’, and ‘We stand in solidarity’.

Arsenal’s first match since the coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League will be against City on June 17, and they are then in action away to Brighton on June 20.

Brentford’s push for promotion will resume on June 20, with the club – currently fourth in the Championship table – travelling to local rivals Fulham, who are third.

Play Icon
WATCH

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

00:01:07

Elsehwere, N'Golo Kante was in action for Chelsea as they beat Reading 1-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.

Pedro's first-half goal proved decisive, with the Blues boosted by Kante's return after the midfielder initially opted out of contact training amid concerns due to coronavirus.

Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' slogan on shirts - reports

8 HOURS AGO
What's On

