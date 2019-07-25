The two Arsenal players were driving in Golders Green when the incident took place, reports the Daily Mail.

Driving his Mercedes G Class 4x4, the German midfielder was surrounded by thugs on motocycles.

Kolasinac then emerged from the car to attempt to scare off various members of the gang.

30-year-old playmaker Ozil then took refuge at a Turkish restaurant in order to hide from the men, at least some of whom were carrying knives.

Arsenal have given only a brief comment on the incident, saying: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.'"

In turn, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed an incident, saying: 'Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before 5pm on Thursday, 25 July to reports of an attempted robbery.

'It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

'The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.'