The Burnley manager is known for the British spine of many of his teams so far in his Premier League career, and he claimed to be worried about the state of the game after seeing his side lose to Arsenal.

Burnley were penalised for 11 fouls, while Arsenal were penalised 13 times. The home side also received two yellow cards compared to just one for Dyche's side, but it was the Burnley manager who was concerned over players simulating injury.

After the game, Dyche said: "I’m really worried about the game of football. The people falling on the floor and diving all over the place today - it’s got to go.”

The Burnley boss then added in his post-match press conference:

"I said I was unhappy with the greater good of the game. Not Arsenal. The game is in a really poor state for players diving, feigning injuries, all sorts. I found it peculiar.

" I was at a Premier League meeting a couple of weeks ago and they told us the worst that can happen is a yellow card. So basically every player in the Premier League can cheat at least once a game. Have you ever thought about that? I don’t know any sport where they tell you that you can cheat once a game. I’ve never seen that in sport before. I find that really peculiar. It’s so poor for the game. "

"My son plays. I can’t be critical of my own son. ‘Dad, they’re all diving on the floor, what’s that about?’ ‘Yeah, it’s one of them things.’

"No, that’s not for me. It’s unacceptable. Simple as that. Once you’ve had one go of it, you get something from it. If you don’t get away with it, then you don’t do it again, do you? I don’t know of any other sport that does that."

Burnley were on course for a point after Ashley Barnes cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette's early goal, but with just under half an hour remaining, Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang grabbed the winner.