Le Buzz

As the rain hammered down on the south coast, it seemed the elements would be the major talking point from a moderately appealing Friday night clash at St Mary’s.

Instead, Leicester City produced the extraordinary as they dismantled Southampton 9-0 to equal the biggest win in Premier League history and chalk up the biggest away win in the 131-year history of English top-flight football.

Needless to say, everyone (except Southampton fans obviously) revelled in it:

It was great news for one goalkeeping family...

But a bad, bad day for the Gunns:

With Angus no longer a ‘goalkeeper’ but a ‘turnstile’. Ouch.