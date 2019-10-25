Getty Images
'INSANE' - Shock as Leicester set 131-year away win record
As the rain hammered down on the south coast, it seemed the elements would be the major talking point from a moderately appealing Friday night clash at St Mary’s.
Instead, Leicester City produced the extraordinary as they dismantled Southampton 9-0 to equal the biggest win in Premier League history and chalk up the biggest away win in the 131-year history of English top-flight football.
Needless to say, everyone (except Southampton fans obviously) revelled in it:
It was great news for one goalkeeping family...
But a bad, bad day for the Gunns:
With Angus no longer a ‘goalkeeper’ but a ‘turnstile’. Ouch.
