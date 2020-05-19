Six players or staff of Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus after the first round of testing.

The tests were carried out as preparations for Project Restart intensify ahead of a scheduled June resumption of the Premier League.

748 tests were carried out by the Premier League, and of the six positive results, three clubs are affected.

Those who had a positive result will now self-isolate for seven days.

On Monday, the Premier League voted to allow clubs to begin small group, non-contact training with some clubs returning on Tuesday.

The league will decide early next week when to allow contact training.

On Saturday, Germany's top-flight became the first major European league to return to action.

The Premier League said in a statement: “The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19.

“Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.”

The Bundesliga returned 10 positives out of 1,700 tests, on May 4, ahead of its return to training.

Additional reporting from Reuters

