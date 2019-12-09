The Brazilian was pelted with missiles as he tried to take a corner and one fan, who has since been arrested, appeared to be making monkey chants towards him.

Fred says it is sad that players still have to contend with the abuse, ruining the game for other fans and athletes alike.

"It is unfortunate that this happened. It also happened to me in Ukraine with some friends of mine," he told the National.

"I only saw it after the game today. It's sad. Skin colour should not matter. But we have to raise our heads, we cannot give them attention when there is so much beauty to see."

On the subject of the objects thrown at him from the stands, he added: "We just want to play football, to do the best for our team and our supporters. It's the same for both teams.

"You shouldn't have to worry about what is happening outside the pitch but someone threw something at me and it hit me."

City have condemned the fan involved in the incident and have pledged to ban for life from the Etihad anyone found guilty of racial abuse.