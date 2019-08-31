After thrashing Chelsea 4-0 on the opening day of the season, United have scored just three goals in as many games.

At St Mary's, United dominated possession and had 19 shots, eight on target, but ultimately only had Daniel James' fine first-half strike to show for it.

United stumble against 10-man Saints

As well as chances, there were a number of occasions when good crosses were put into the Southampton box where the Red Devils' lack of a goal poacher saw them found wanting.

"We started off well, got the game exactly where we wanted and that's when you need to finish the game off and score the second and the third," Solksjaer said.

"There are so many spaces on the pitch because they have to press and we weren't clinical enough, we create loads of chances and the last bit is missing."

Solksjaer feels the team's play has improved since the opening day of the season and is hoping this will soon be reflected on the scoresheet.

"The strange thing about it is the three other games that we haven't won were better than the Chelsea one," added Solksjaer.

"The Chelsea one is the game that they pressed us, pushed us back and we counter-attacked. The other three we've been dominating, creating chances and just haven't been clinical in front of goal to win the games.

"We missed penalties, missed chances and should have won today as well. It's not a dip in form, [but] it's a dip in results definitely."