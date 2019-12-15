Greenwood came off the bench to rescue a point for Manchester United at Old Trafford, cancelling out Victor Lindelof's first-half own goal as they drew 1-1 with Everton.

The 18-year-old has now scored seven goals in all competitions for United but has only started once in the Premier League, something Solskjaer says could be about to change.

"The kid is different class in and around the box," Solskjaer said.

"You're not surprised when he scores goals.

"He makes it hard for me to leave him out.

"We've always had that DNA [of bringing through youth] and then added with some top players from other clubs and that is always going to be the philosophy here."

Video - Solskjaer lauds Greenwood after his equaliser for United 01:23

Despite Greenwood's efforts, United were unable to see off an Everton side who have only won at Old Trafford twice in their history.

With interim manager Duncan Ferguson at the helm, it looked as though the Toffees might be on their way to a famous victory, only for the substitute to level things 13 minutes from time.

And Solskjaer was even frustrated that his side did not go on to win the game.

"We're disappointed that we didn't get three [points]," Solskjaer added.

"We ran out of time and we didn't have the ideas towards the end to win it. We put pressure on them, put them on the back foot and if there was one team that was going to win it, it was us.

Video - Manchester United target Spanish star in €150m bid to fix midfield – Euro Papers 01:12

"We came back after a disappointing half-time because we were 1-0 down. You shouldn't concede goals at set plays like that but we'll work on it.

"I think it's a foul [on David De Gea for the Everton goal] but there is no point in me complaining here and now.

"His arms and elbows are all over David's shoulders and I think he hits his arm just as he was going to punch it.

"We're disappointed but there's nothing we can do about that."