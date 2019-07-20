United manager Solskjær was full of praise for Greenwood after the game but cautioned against expecting too much.

"He's grown in confidence, grown in stature and, as I've said before, when you've got players in form it's difficult to keep them out," Solskjær told reporters.

"We've got to keep our feet on the ground. He's only 17 and there will be ups and downs."

A poor Inter Milan rarely troubled David de Gea's goal in a one-sided game played in front of a packed 55,000-crowd in searing heat and humidity.

The International Champions Cup features 12 teams playing friendly matches in venues in North America, Europe and Asia.