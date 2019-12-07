It was an afternoon of stunning goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Jose Mourinho’s men eased past Burnley with a 5-0 win.

Harry Kane’s two emphatic strikes came either side of half time, but Son Heung-Min’s solo effort stole the show and Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko also got in on the action to complete the rout. Burnley have now conceded 18 goals in their last seven games.

Spurs started at a great pace and took the lead after just five minutes. Kane found himself in space 25 yards out, and then found the top corner with a superb effort, giving Nick Pope no chance.

Four minutes later, it was two. Son’s brilliant run into the area saw a shot blocked by Pope, and the rebound was eventually stabbed home by Lucas after a scramble on the line.

The hosts were rampant, and almost scored again through Sissoko, who struck the post, and Dele Alli. But the third came just after the half hour mark when Son picked the ball up in his own half, before beating five Burnley players and stylishly lifting the ball over Pope.

Son Heung-min scores an absolutely worldieGetty Images

Burnley did not lie down and carved out chances of their own, but with half-time looming, Jay Rodriguez was unable to head home the impressive Dwight McNeil’s cross.

Kane added his second and Spurs’ fourth on 54 minutes with another excellent finish. He was shown inside by the Burnley backline and made the most of the invitation as his effort crashed in off the bar.

Sissoko, a quiet hero on the day, rounded off the win after a great driving run and linkup with Kane. His finish into the bottom right corner came too quickly for Pope to react.

TALKING POINT

Dominant Spurs overpower desperate Clarets. After the defeat at former club Manchester United last week, Mourinho will have demanded a response and he got it. Not only were Kane, Son, Lucas and Dele all on fire from the off, despite the latter’s impressive scoring run coming to an end, but they also kept their first clean sheet of the new era and just their second in the Premier League this season. It was a performance with great balance across the pitch, and one that suggests the future is bright.

Tottenham celebrate Moussa Sissoko's fifthGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Kane (Tottenham): Kane edges it over Son because he made more of an impact in the second half. The England captain is well and truly in form, but he offered more than just two goals on the day. His linkup play was faultless, leading to Sissoko’s strike with just over 15 minutes to go, and alongside Son, he led some devastating counter attacks.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 6, Aurier 6, Sanchez 6, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 6, Sissoko 7, Dier 6, Lucas 7, Dele 7, Son 8, Kane 8. Subs: Sessegnon 5, Skipp n/a, Parrott n/a

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 5, Tarkowski 5, Mee 6, Pieters 5, McNeil 7, Hendrick 6, Cork 6, Brady 6, Wood 6, Rodriguez 6. Subs: Vydra 5, Lennon 5

KEY MOMENTS

5’ - GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Burnley (Kane). Burnley sit off Kane and he finds the top corner from distance.

9’ - GOAL! Spurs 2-0 Burnley (Moura). Son dribbles into the box and sees a shot saved by Pope, and while Dele can't scramble home the rebound, the Brazilian can. VAR checks it and it counts.

32’ - GOAL! Spurs 3-0 Burnley (Son). Son's deserved that, but wow. He takes the ball from his own half and beats five or six Burnley players and finishes excellently. That is superb.

54’ - GOAL! Spurs 4-0 Burnley (Kane). Kane again! Emphatic finish in off the bar.

74’ - GOAL! Spurs 5-0 Burnley (Sissoko). Sissoko combines with Kane and finishes into the corner after a driving run. 5-0.

KEY STATS

Harry Kane has now scored eight goals in 10 games against Burnley

Jose Mourinho has seen his side score five goals in the Premier League for the first time since January 2015 (Chelsea 5-0 Swansea) – his Manchester United team never scored more than four goals in his 93 league games with the club

Burnley have won just one of their last 28 Premier League games against the ‘big six’ sides (D6 L21), losing each of their last seven in a row

Stats via Opta