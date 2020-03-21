The current suspension runs until 30 April due to the coronavirus pandemic, which was decided on Thursday.

One motivation for completing the league by the end of June is that many players will be out of contract after that point, meaning some teams may find it hard to call upon a full squad.

United and City join up to help food banks

United 'plan £50m Aubameyang move'

Setien 'to stay at Barcelona'

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Semmens said: “We hope to get the league done by the end of June and that would be easier for everybody.

“As soon as you go past that date there are then those legal challenges and issues that we have to fulfil.

“But if we end up playing until 15 July and you had to extend a players contract by two weeks, I just don’t think when you look at all the challenges the country is facing right now, to try and convince a player to play two more weeks football and get paid very nicely to do it before he moves to a new club, I don’t believe that will be a substantial challenge.

“The challenge is making sure we don’t have a knock-on effect into other seasons and make football compromised as the years go on.”

Video - Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers 01:21

Semmens said that parliament is keen for football to return as soon as possible as an indication the country is returning to normal.

Once resources for the country and the NHS and essential services are secure, “When that moment has passed, the government would like us to get back to playing and they would like us to get back to playing because we are in entertainment and we would be a sign that the country is coming back to normal,” Semmens added.

“And if people are home for another month and there is a Premier League football game on the TV every day, that can only be a good thing. Not because we are more essential than the NHS, but because we can add something to the country to give people some entertainment and show we are fighting back and the country will survive this.

“All we’ve got to do is say we all want to play in this window and play football games on a certain date, it is not actually as difficult as it sounds, that part of it."