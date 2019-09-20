Last-minute goal gives Bournemouth first-ever victory over Southampton

Calum Wilson's stoppage time goal gave Bournemouth their first ever victory over south coast rivals Southampton on Friday, to put them third in the league.

Nathan Ake proved how dangerous Bournemouth can be with a set piece in the 10th minute after he headed in a corner to give the visitors the early advantage.

Bournemouth could have been 2-0 up 15 minutes later after Josh King tapped the ball in the back of the net, but was ruled to be just offside by VAR.

Just 10 minutes after that, Bournemouth exposed terrible frailties in the defence of a sluggish Southampton as Harry Wilson found the net with ease thanks to an assist by King.

The home side came out all guns blazing in the second half, and were rewarded with a penalty after Steve Cook brought down Che Adams in the box, and James Ward-Prowse, who otherwise lacked the necessary clinical finish, converted it in the 53rd minute.

Southampton looked far more dangerous throughout the second half and no doubt the Bournemouth side would have been anxious to the end as they failed to pose any real threat.

However, a calamitous decision by keeper Angus Gunn to come way off his line gifted Calum Wilson an open goal in the last minute of stoppage time, to seal the visitors’ victory.

The victory sees Bournemouth go third in the table ahead of the rest of the Premier League fixtures over the weekend, before facing West Ham next Saturday – via a Carabao Cup clash against Burton, mid-week.

Southampton will face their real local rivals Portsmouth in the same competition on Tuesday, before meeting with Tottenham next weekend.

TALKING POINT What can Bournemouth achieve?

Eddie Howe has established his side as a solid Premier League club over the last few seasons. By this point they would not be high on the list for an early-doors relegation punt, but nor does one expect much better than mid-table obscurity. With Bournemouth riding high in third place for at least one night, can we expect to see bigger and better things from them this year?

MAN OF THE MATCH – Josh King

King would have given the Cherries their second goal, were it not for VAR, but provided an assist for the second goal to make the scoresheet, in any case. He looked dangerous throughout, and is bound to cause opponents problems throughout the season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton: Gunn 5, Cedric Soares 6, Bednarek 6, Vestergaard 6, Danso 5, Ward-Powse 7, Romeu 6, Hojbjerg 6, Boufal 7, Adams 6, Redmond 7. Subs: Ings 7, Bertrand 6.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 7, Stacey 7, S Cook 7, Ake 7, Rico 7, H Wilson 7, Lerma 6, Billing 6, King 8, C Wilson 7, Solanke 6. Subs: L Cook 6, Fraser 6.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ GOAL! A corner there from Stacey's ball, it's played into the box and Nathan Ake gets his head to it, to remind us how dangerous Bournemouth can be with a set piece. 1-0 to the visitors.

25’ VAR! A goal disallowed for Josh King who looks like he has doubled the lead but he is *just* offside. The Southampton fans roar.

35’ GOAL! King flicks the ball over to Harry Wilson who is waiting for him in the box. He taps that in the back of the net. Far too easy for Bournemouth who double their lead to 2-0.

52’ PENALTY! As Adams is brought down by Cook in the box. VAR agrees.

53’ GOAL! Ward-Prowse steps up to take it and boom! He gets past Ramsdale to find the top corner.

95’ GOAL! Calum Wilson is gifted an open goal after some confusion by the Southampton defense as the keeper comes way too far off his line. He walks it into the goal and that will seal the deal for them.

KEY STATS