Abraham and Mount on scoresheet as Chelsea trounce Southampton
Premier League, St Mary's - Southampton 1 (Ings 30) Chelsea 4 (Abraham 17, Mount 24, Kante 40, Batshuayi 89)
Abraham opened the scoring on 17 minutes, with Mount doubling the lead seven minutes later, before Danny Ings pulled one back for the hosts.
N'Golo Kante grabbed the third five minutes before half-time, and substitute Michy Batshuayi completed the rout in the last seconds of the match.
More to follow.
