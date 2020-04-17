Pochettino was sacked in November despite guiding the club to the Champions League final, but he continues to be paid his £8.5 million salary.

The Mail are among those to report that Spurs are seeking to reduce the Argentine’s wages.

The north London club are also negotiating with players and current boss Jose Mourinho, with chairman Daniel Levy concerned about the financial impact of coronavirus.

Tottenham reversed their decision to furlough staff on Monday after a furious response from supporters. Levy and the board have already agreed salary reductions.