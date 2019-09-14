Heung-Min Son scored a brace as Tottenham returned to their best to demolish Crystal Palace 4-0, scoring all their goals in the first half.

Spurs, who had not won since the first game of the season, stormed out of the blocks and took an early lead courtesy of a clever finish from Son after a brilliant long ball from Toby Alderweireld.

Serge Aurier was handed his first start for the club since March and was devastating playing as a right winger with Danny Rose also causing chaos on the opposite flank. And it was the Frenchman's cross which was turned in by Patrick van Aanholt for an own goal to double the home side's lead.

Palace, the last team to win at Anfield, Old Trafford, Etihad and the Emirates, were shell shocked and conceded a third goal a minute later after Son lashed in a stunning volley from Aurier's cross into the bottom corner.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were not done there, with Harry Kane turning provider to set up Erik Lamela at the far post to make it 4-0 and hand the visitors more capital punishment.

Neither side made a change at the start of the second half surprisingly and the one-way traffic continued with Son going close to completing his hat-trick with a cheeky chip.

Roy Hodgson's side improved slightly with Gary Cahill going close with a header but despite bringing on Christian Benteke, James McCarthy and Victor Camarasa late on, it failed to make any impact as Spurs cruised to victory ahead of their Champions League opener against Olympiacos on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT

Everything is rosy again in the Spurs garden.

After a stuttering start to the season, with Pochettino airing his frustrations and transfer speculation surrounding Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, Spurs reminded everyone they are a damn fine side in dismantling an in-form team. They dealt with Palace's counter attacking threat by mounting plenty of their own and also played some sublime unselfish football in returning to winning ways.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Heung-Min Son (Spurs): The South Korean has a great record against Palace and like his team-mates was fired up from the off. He took the opener well but that was bettered by his brilliant volley.

PLAYER RATINGS

SPURS: Lloris 5, Aurier 8, Alderweireld 8, Vertonghen 6, Rose 7, Winks 6, Sissoko 6, Eriksen 5, Lamela 7, Son 9, Kane 7. Subs: Ndombele 5, Davies n/a, Moura n/a.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 3, Ward 5, Sakho 3, Cahill 4, van Aanholt 4, Milijovejic 6, Kouyate 5, Schlupp 6, Townsend 4, Zaha 6, Ayew 4. Subs: Benteke 5, McCarthy n/a, Camarasa n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

10' - GOAL FOR SPURS! Seconds after Cahill goes close to giving Palace the lead, Alderweireld's long ball finds Son who cuts inside and drills it in.

22' - OWN GOAL! Sissoko finds Son, who turns his man and passes it to Aurier whose whipped cross is turned in by van Aanholt.

23 ' - GOAL FOR SPURS! Winks finds Aurier whose cross is volleyed in by Son to finish off a lovely passing move. Sensational stuff from Spurs!

42' - GOAL FOR SPURS! Sissoko picks out Son who runs at the defence and then finds Kane whose low cross is tucked in by a sliding Lamela, the keeper should have done better. Another lovely move, the pass from Sissoko took 5 Palace players out of the game.

51' - GOOD SAVE! From the resulting Milivojevic free-kick, Cahill's header is blocked by Lloris who then scrambles it away.

64' - CHEEKY EFFORT! Sakho loses the ball to Son who tries a chip from a tight angle which goes into the side-nettting.

KEY STATS

Heung-Min Son has scored in all four of his Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (four goals), with Spurs going on to win each of the previous three.

Spurs have scored three goals in the opening half hour of a Premier League home game for the first time since February 2012, when they beat Newcastle 5-0 at White Hart Lane.