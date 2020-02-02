After a lengthy referral, the challenge, which saw the winger catch his England team-mate on the ankle with his studs, VAR Kevin Friend upheld Mike Dean's on-field decision of a yellow card.

"Only Kevin Friend can explain why it was not a red card," he said after the match.

"He has the chance to watch again. That decision would change the game. It would probably not be such an enjoyable game, one team with one player more for an hour is a big advantage. I think it's a clear red card."

Mourinho was also relieved to get a win after a run of poor results, which saw the London club draw with Watford and Norwich and lose to Southampton, with their sole win in 2020 coming in the reverse fixture against the Canaries.

"With a few draws of people in the same area of the table as us, it was very important to get three points.

"We still have an eye on fourth. It was a match where you know the quality of the opponent. You want to win, but you can lose. I'm delighted with the boys."

His counterpart, Man City boss Pep Guardiola, was left to bemoan his side's bad luck, with Spurs being outplayed for much of the game before Oleksandr Zinchenko's red card sparked a collapse which saw Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min score two goals in quick succession.

"We played well but lost the game. It happened again. They had two shots and scored two goals.

"I don't have too many things to say about the performance. We have to accept it and analyse it. It is not easy. We did really well, honestly.

"With this performance, how should I be critical? This performance would be an incredible mistake to say how bad they are. We created chances and conceded few.

"A few times this season it has happened. The sending off was a key point. We said at half-time be careful, yellow cards are a fast and quick action."