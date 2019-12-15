Tottenham Hotspur struck late on to break Wolves hearts with a 2-1 victory at Molineux.

The home side applied pressure from start to finish, but Jose Mourinho had the last laugh again when Jan Vertonghen headed home a winner in second half stoppage time. Adama Traore had cancelled out Lucas Moura’s opener, and Wolves will kick themselves they lost in the end.

Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United KingdomGetty Images

Despite Wolves starting the better, it was Tottenham who took the lead on eight minutes when Lucas drifted into the area and fired a shot past Rui Patricio.

But that didn’t deter the hosts, who soon settled into a rhythm and began to force the issue. Nuno Espirito Santo had clearly targeted Vertonghen at left back for Spurs, with Traore giving him a tough afternoon..

On the other flank, Diogo Jota was a real threat, too. His linkup with Jonny Otto was causing all sorts of problems, but Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier were screening the midfield well.

Raul Jimenez went close with a header and then a shot, which went inches wide after good combination with Jota. Dier then almost doubled the visitors’ lead when he struck the post after a clever one-two with Dele Alli.

Traore continued to threaten into the second half and levelled the scoring when he unleashed an absolute rocket from the edge of the box with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Joao Moutinho’s delivery was superb all afternoon, and Romain Saiss almost profited, only for Paulo Gazzaniga to deny his header from a free kick with an excellent save before Jota blasted over.

In stoppage time, Spurs struck completely against the run of play. Vertonghen proved decisive with a superb header from substitute Christian Eriksen’s corner as Spurs close in on Chelsea ahead of next weekend’s clash.

TALKING POINT – Vertonghen saves the day for Spurs

The Belgian really was given a torrid time by Traore, who had looked to be Wolves’ saviour. But he was the man who made the key contribution in the end, netting the winner completely out of nowhere at the death.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Adama Traore (Wolves)

It is only fair that Traore gets his share of credit too. Not only did he score a superb equaliser, worthy of winning any game, but he was a constant thorn in Spurs’ side. Over 90 minutes, Wolves can feel aggrieved they didn’t come out on top, and Traore was a huge reason they arguably deserved to.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 6, Saiss 6, Coady 7, Dendoncker 6, Otto 6, Neves 6, Moutinho 7, Doherty 6, Traore 8, Jota 7, Jimenez 6 Substitutes:

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 6, Vertonghen 7, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 6, Aurier 6, Dier 7, Sissoko 7, Son 6, Dele 7, Lucas 7, Kane 6 Substitutes: Eriksen 6, Foyth n/a, Winks n/a

KEY MOMENTS

8’ – GOAL! 1-0 Spurs. Lucas dribbles into the area from the right and rifles an effort past Patricio.

67’ - GOAL! Traore. What a hit!

90’ + 1’ GOAL! Vertonghen heads in late on! He's unmarked, but that is excellent.

KEY STATS

Adama Traore scored his first goal at Molineux in his 29th appearance there for Wolves.