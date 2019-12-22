The German defender was seen mimicking monkey gestures towards home fans after being involved in Son Heung-min's red card, prompting a stadium announcement to be read out.

"Racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game," was read out several times in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the second half.

Rudiger was caught by a petulant kick from Son in the 61st minute, which saw the South Korean dismissed after a long consultation with VAR.

"My understanding is that there was a racist comment or gesture. I know Antonio reported it to [captain] Cesar [Azpilicueta] out on the pitch," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said.

"They are now talking to the officials and going through the right procedure. No matter what stadium it is in, we do not want that in the game."

A statement from Tottenham read: "We are now conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations.

"Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium. We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

'WE'RE SICK OF IT'

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had earlier addressed the allegations on Sky Sports.

"Antonio came to me and told me that he had listened to racist songs towards him so I just reported it to the referee immediately," he said.

"I left it to the ref to do his job. We are very concerned and aware of this behaviour, altogether we have to stop it.

"I hope everything becomes clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It's an issue in not only football but life - we need to work together towards eradication."

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld said players were "sick of it" when asked about the incident while manager Jose Mourinho said "every club was together" in the battle to eradicate racist behaviour from the stands.

"I was losing, I didn't want the game stopped but immediately when I knew the reason why it was stopped I obviously understood and accepted it," said Mourinho.

"The club is also a very proud club in this kind of situation and the club also internally will try to delete it.

"I'm disappointed that things like that still can happen, but the referee stopped the game. He spoke to the players, he spoke to the captains, he spoke with the coaches."

Earlier in December, a 41-year-old was arrested after a video circulated on social media of a man appearing to make monkey gestures towards Manchester United players during their match with Manchester City.