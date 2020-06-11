Football
Premier League

Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus video

Dele Alli - Tottenham Hotspur

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Alli, 24, was charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (1) after posting a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparently mocking a man of Asian appearance. He later apologised for the prank.

Premier League

Empty stadium might help us at Man City, says Arsenal boss Arteta

2 HOURS AGO

The FA said Alli was also fined £50,000 and must undertake an education course after he was found guilty by a independent regulatory commission.

"In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour," Alli said in response to the ban.

It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.

"I’m grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others."

Alli will now miss Tottenham’s first match back, the visit of Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United on June 19.

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

00:01:41

Liga

Stick to rules or face closed camps, La Liga's Tebas tells players

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Bayern close in on eighth straight Bundesliga crown

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
