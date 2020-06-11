Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Alli, 24, was charged with breaching FA Rule E3 (1) after posting a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparently mocking a man of Asian appearance. He later apologised for the prank.

The FA said Alli was also fined £50,000 and must undertake an education course after he was found guilty by a independent regulatory commission.

"In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour," Alli said in response to the ban.

It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined.

"I’m grateful that The FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We all need to be mindful of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others."

Alli will now miss Tottenham’s first match back, the visit of Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United on June 19.

