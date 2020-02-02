Manchester City were made to rue Ilkay Gundogan's first-half penalty miss as Tottenham defeated the Premier League champions 2-0 in north London.

Spurs secured a vital win in their quest for a Champions League qualifying place, with two second half goals coming soon after City had been reduced to ten men.

The visitors had dominated the game for the first hour. Hugo Lloris turned an Aguero shot onto the post in the first half before saving a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan five minutes before half-time. In the scramble after that save Raheem Sterling went down from a challenge by Lloris but after a VAR review there was no second penalty awarded.

Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur has a heated exchange with Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United KingdomGetty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko was booked in the protests afterwards and later sent off for bringing down Harry Winks in the second half. Spurs took immediate advantage, with a brilliant volley by debutant Steven Bergwijn putting them ahead before a deflected Son Heung-min shot sealed the victory eight minutes later.

Tottenham move up to fifth in the table and are now four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. While the race for the Champions League places is still alive, Pep Guardiola’s team are now 22 points behind the league leaders Liverpool in pursuit of the title.

TALKING POINT

Should Manchester City have had a second penalty? After a quiet start this game exploded into life just before half-time, with the third major VAR incident between these two teams in ten months. Lloris appeared to have been a yard off his line when Gundogan struck the penalty that he would save, and then could easily have conceded another when he rashly dived in at the feet of Sterling and missed the ball. For the third time, Spurs were the beneficiaries of the use of technology at a crucial moment in a match between these two sides.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham’s wide forwards, Bergwijn and Son, scored the match-winning goals today, but the home side would have been out of the match by half-time were it not for Lloris. One brilliant reflex stop from Aguero and his penalty save from Gundogan were crucial during a sustained spell of pressure by City in the first period.

Hugo LlorisGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris 8; Aurier 5, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 7, Tanganga 6; Winks 7, Lo Celso 6; Bergwijn 7, Alli 6, Son 7; Lucas Moura 6

SUBS: Dier 6, Ndombele 7, Lamela 6

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Otamendi 6, Fernandinho 7, Zinchenko 5; Rodri 6, Gundogan 5, De Bruyne 7; Mahrez 7, Sterling 5, Aguero 6

SUBS: Gabriel Jesus 6, Bernardo Silva 6, Cancelo 6

KEY MOMENTS

27’ OFF THE POST! Sanchez gives the ball away to Mahrez in the middle of the Spurs half. Mahrez slides a deflected pass through to Aguero into the area. Aguero takes a touch and shoots low, but Lloris throws out his foot to divert the ball onto the post an it ricochets away from danger. Great save!

37’ Is that a penalty? City swarm all over the Spurs goal but just can't get an opening for a shot; in the scramble, Aurier bundles over Aguero clumsily. It looks a foul but Mike Dean waves play on. They'll have to check that surely?

39’ PENALTY TO CITY! The ball goes out at last, and Dean gets word that it's a foul by Aurier on Aguero.

40’ SAVED! Oh my! Gundogan takes it, and, Lloris dives to the left to parry it away! Yet Sterling goes in for the rebound and gets there ahead of Lloris, who looks to have brought him down! Is that another penalty?

41’ It's not! VAR has reviewed the incident and there's no second penalty for City. What an extraordinary few minutes!

61’ RED CARD! Winks breaks from deep in his own half, beating one man and then touching it past Zinchenko. There is nothing but green grass behind Zinchenko, who steps across Winks to body check him to the floor. That's a second booking, and Zinchenko is off.

63’ GOAL! Tottenham 1 (Bergwijn 63) Manchester City 0 What a hit! Spurs take immediate advantage of being a man up. A cross is cleared to Moura on the edge of the area. He chips a diagonal ball across to Bergwijn, who chests the ball under control and volleys it into the bottom corner from 15 yards in one sweet movement.

71’ GOAL! Tottenham 2 (Son 71) Manchester City 0 That must be the game! Brilliant work from Ndombele on the edge of the City area, spinning out of one challenge and into space. He finds Son with a lovely through pass into the area, who takes a touch and fires a slightly deflected shot past Ederson to double Tottenham's lead!

KEY STATS