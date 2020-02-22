Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win away to Leicester City in a Premier League game marred by more VAR controversy.

The first half was a lively affair with Jamie Vardy, who has failed to score in his last nine games, hitting the post while Ilkay Gundogan should have netted from close range.

Kevin De Bruyne was at his majestic best at times but was fortunate not to concede a penalty when a James Maddison effort appeared to hit his arm in the box.

Sergio Aguero had a quiet half but had a goal disallowed on the stroke of half-time for off-side after De Bruyne's through ball.

The second half was just as entertaining with De Bruyne denied by a brilliant Kasper Schmeichel stop with the Dane then saving an Aguero penalty after Dennis Praet was penalised by VAR for handball.

Pep Guardiola's side eventually broke the deadlock through Jesus who scored just three minutes after coming on from close range.

The result sees the reigning Premier League champions stay second and go seven points clear of the Foxes in third place, ahead of the crunch Champions League tie against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday and next Sunday's League Cup final against Aston Villa.

TALKING POINT

Another day of VAR controversy

Brendan Rodgers will be aggrieved that VAR did not judge De Bruyne's handball from Maddison's free-kick to be a penalty in the first half, only for Praet to be penalised for a similar incident in the second half. Where is the consistency? On a day when Stockley Park admitted fault over its decision not to send Giovanni Lo Celso off in the Spurs-Chelsea game.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester): The keeper made saves at crucial moments from De Bruyne, Aguero's penalty and from the Argentine a minute later with his feet.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 9, Pereira 6, Evans 7, Soyuncu 8, Fuchs 5, Chilwell 5, Praet 5, Tielemens 5, Maddison 6, Iheanacho 6, Vardy 6. Subs: Barnes 6, James n/a, Perez n/a.

MAN CITY: Ederson 7, Walker 7, Laporte 4, Fernandinho 6, Mendy 5, Rodrigo 5, Gundogan 4, Mahrez 6, De Bruyne 7, Bernardo 5, Aguero 5. Subs: Otamendi 5, Jesus 7.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - VARDY HITS THE POST! Laporte gives it away, Tielemans plays it through to Vardy who only has the keeper to beat but he lashes ihis low short against the post!

17' - GREAT CHANCE! Aguero lays it off to Gundogan in the box but his tame shot is saved by Schmeichel's leg for a corner. From the corner, Evans heads it clear.

45' - DISALLOWED GOAL! Lovely break, Bernardo finds KDB whose through ball to Aguero sees the Argentine curl it into the corner from close range but he is flagged off-side.

53' - TOP SAVE! Rodri picks out KDB whose low drive towards the corner is well stopped by Schmeichel.

61' - VAR AWARDS A PENALTY TO CITY! Praet is penalised for handball. Aguero steps up and his pen is saved brilliantly by Schmeichel!

63 ' TOP SAVE! Mahrez finds Aguero in the box whose low shot is saved again by Schmeichel's foot.

70' - CLOSE! Crunching challenge from Walker to tackle Chilwell, the City man has had the better of that battle today. From the corner, Periera plays it back it into the box and Vardy volleys it wide.

80' - GOAL FOR CITY! Mahrez threads it through to Jesus who scores on the stretch from around eight yards, he looked to be level.

KEY STATS