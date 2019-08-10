And fellow replacement Neal Maupay - on for Glenn Murray and making his debut - added to Albion's tally when he raced on to a through-ball and slotted past Ben Foster in the 77th minute.

Lewis Dunk gives Neal Maupay a hugReuters

The visitors had gone 1-0 up in the first half when Abdoulaye Doucoure turned Pascal Gross's cross into his own net.

Andone replaced Jurgen Locadia just after the hour mark, and smashed home Davy Propper's ball from close range to confirm the victory - just how Graham Potter will have dreamt of starting the season.