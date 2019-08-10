Reuters
Substitutes Andone and Maupay wrap up win for Brighton at Watford
Premier League, Vicarage Road: Watford 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 (Doucoure og 28, Andone 65, Maupay 77)
And fellow replacement Neal Maupay - on for Glenn Murray and making his debut - added to Albion's tally when he raced on to a through-ball and slotted past Ben Foster in the 77th minute.
Lewis Dunk gives Neal Maupay a hugReuters
The visitors had gone 1-0 up in the first half when Abdoulaye Doucoure turned Pascal Gross's cross into his own net.
Andone replaced Jurgen Locadia just after the hour mark, and smashed home Davy Propper's ball from close range to confirm the victory - just how Graham Potter will have dreamt of starting the season.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react