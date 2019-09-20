Abraham (7) and Mount (3) have scored nine of Chelsea's 11 Premier League goals between them so far this season, with Mount earning a call up to the England squad during the most recent international break and Abraham grabbing his first Chelsea hat-trick against Wolves last weekend.

Confronted by a transfer ban, new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has given youth a chance so far this season and despite mixed results, the two youngsters have excelled.

Chelsea manager / head coach Frank Lampard looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and ValenciaEurosport

"It's a really exciting team," he said. "It reminds me a bit of my team at Dortmund years back, when they were really young, even younger than this team now at Chelsea

"Chelsea brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer for 50 or 60 million and all the players around him have the same value. Tammy Abraham is now a 60 million player, Mason Mount for sure 60 million if not more, Callum Hudson-Odoi was worth that already.