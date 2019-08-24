Abraham had been subject of racist and other abuse online this season with some of it coming from Chelsea fans.

Manager Frank Lampard stuck by the 21-year-old forward and was rewarded with two goals against Norwich City at Carrow Road, the second of which proved to be the winner.

Two for Tammy as Chelsea kids beat Norwich in five-goal thriller for Lampard's first win

Speaking after the match to BT Sport, Abraham admitted it was a tough victory.

He said: "We knew coming here was never going to be easy.

"Me, myself, having played against Norwich before, I know, coming here is always tough - but we started off on the front foot and we knew we had to, because if we let them start sharp they would start scoring goals.

"We started off well, we had a few chances. We conceded two goals and we came in the dressing room and said, 'there's going to be more chances - just stay in the game, stay patient, defend well, and we'll get another goal.'"

Abraham also described the feeling to have scored for Chelsea five games into his first team career, saying: "It's something I've always dreamed about.

"I've always wanted to play for my childhood club, be in the first team and score, and that's what I've done today. I'm over the moon.

"I wouldn't say relief but we knew we needed to win. First two games of the season is never easy. We knew this game was very important for us to get the three points was massive to us so it's kind of a relief."