Tammy Abraham continued his hot goalscoring form with a hat-trick (and an own goal) in a highly impressive 5-2 away win for Chelsea at Wolves.

Both teams came into the game needing points after a difficult start to the season, but it was Frank Lampard’s side who found top form, blowing away the hosts despite a momentary second half fightback.

A rampant 10 minute spell saw Chelsea took full control, with Abraham bagging a brace and Fikayo Tomori netting with a stunning long-range strike to give their team a commanding 3-0 advantage by the half-time break.

Wolves re-emerged for the second half with a point to prove, but it was Chelsea who scored next, with Abraham skipping past Conor Coady to fire low past Rui Patricio. They clawed one back when Kepa Arrizabalaga palmed a Kurt Zouma into Abraham on the line, with Patrick Cutrone also grabbing a second.

That made the final stages a little frantic, but Mason Mount put the finishing touches on the win for Chelsea, scoring a fifth deep into stoppage time as the Stamford Bridge side lifted themselves up to sixth place in the Premier League table.

TALKING POINT - Is following the Antonio Conte blueprint the best route for Frank Lampard?

Lampard certainly isn’t the first Chelsea manager to have switched to a back three system one month into the season. This is exactly what Antonio Conte did, with the Blues romping to the title thereafter in their first season under the Italian. Nobody is suggesting Lampard’s team are on course for the title, but his players looked more comfortable, especially at the back, in this shape. Is this the way forward?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

There were some who doubted Abraham could score goals at the top level. How the young striker has silenced those doubters in recent weeks, with his hat-trick in this game bringing his tally to seven in three matches. Abraham’s third strike demonstrated the confidence with which he is currently playing, creating the chance for himself. The 21-year-old looks to be the real deal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves - Patricio 6, Vallejo 6, Coady 5, Saiss 6, Traore 6, Dendoncker 5, Neves 4, Moutinho 5, Jonny 6, Jota 5, Jimenez 4. Subs - Doherty 5, Cutrone 6, Gibbs-White 5.

Chelsea - Kepa 4, Rudiger 7, Christensen 6, Tomori 8, Azpilicueta 6, Jorginho 7, Kovacic 7, Alonso 6, Willian 6, Mount 8, Abraham 9. Subs - Barkley 5, Batshuayi 5, Zouma 6.

KEY MOMENTS

31’ GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Chelsea: What a sensational strike and Chelsea have the lead! Chelsea played a short corner only for the routine to go awry. The ball then came out to Tomori and he lashed a shot into the top corner of the net from the best part of 30 yards out! That's a stunner of a goal! What a moment!

34’ GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Chelsea: It's a second for Chelsea and this time it's Abraham who finds the back of the net! Tomori burst into the Wolves box, he played the pass to Mount, the ball then popped out to Abraham and the young striker swivelled and finished low into Patricio's net! Chelsea are flying now!

41’ GOAL! Wolves 0-3 Chelsea: Chelsea are three goals to the good before the half time interval and this match might be done and dusted already. Alonso teased the cross into the Wolves box and Abraham was on hand to head home. The young striker is on fire at the moment! He can't stop scoring.

55’ GOAL! Wolves 0-4 Chelsea: It's a hat trick for Abraham! What a performance this has been from the young striker who now has seven goals in his last three games! Abraham skipped past Coady and made no mistake in firing a low strike into the far corner of the Wolves net!

68’ Mount should score! That had to be a fifth goal for Chelsea! Jorginho played the ball in behind for Mount, the youngster rounded Patricio who was off his line, but could only find the side-netting with his shot!

70’ GOAL! Wolves 1-4 Chelsea: The home side have got one goal back. Set pieces have been the Achilles heel of Chelsea this season and so it has proved again. Moutinho lifted a corner kick into the box and Saiss managed to squeeze a header through Kepa.

85’ GOAL! Wolves 2-4 Chelsea: A second goal back for Wolves. They couldn't, could they? Cutrone gets his first goal in English football. Kepa saved Doherty's first shot and the Italian striker was on hand to bundle home from close range. Five minutes left to play. Is there enough time?

90+6’ GOAL! Wolves 2-5 Chelsea: It's a fifth goal for Chelsea as the away side put the finishing touches on a very impressive win. Mount picked up the ball, he turned the Wolves defence inside and out and then bent in a finish with his right foot. That's finally the points in the bag for the Blues.

KEY STATS

Chelsea became the first team in Premier League history to have each of their first 11 goals of the season scored by players under 22.

Tammy Abraham has scored seven goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

Abraham is the first player to score a hat-trick and an own goal in the Premier League.

This was Wolves’ first home defeat in the Premier League since their loss to Crystal Palace all the way back on January 2.