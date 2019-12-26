"I cannot say that he is injured because in five minutes we start a training session that you could watch from the stands and he will be training normally," Mourinho told his post-match press conference.

Tanguy NdombeleGetty Images

"So I cannot say he is injured. I can say that yesterday he told me he was not feeling in condition to play the game, not based on injury but on fears of previous injuries that he has had since the start of the season, two, three or four muscular injuries and the feeling of not being ready to start the game.

"But I cannot say that he is injured, I can only say he is not in condition which is a different thing."

Ndombele has recently been recovering from a groin injury.