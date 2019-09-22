Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off a comeback for 10-man Arsenal against Aston Villa at the Emirates.

The Gunners went down to ten in the first half when Ainsley Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow, and twice the hosts trailed to a spirited Villa side.

However, goals from Calum Chambers and Aubameyang in the final ten minutes gave Arsenal a morale-boosting victory.

More to follow…