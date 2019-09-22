Getty Images
Ten-man Arsenal come from behind to beat Villa in thriller
Premier League, The Emirates Stadium – Arsenal 3 (Pépé 59'(p.) Chambers 81', Aubameyang 84') Aston Villa 2 (McGinn 20', Moraes 60')
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off a comeback for 10-man Arsenal against Aston Villa at the Emirates.
The Gunners went down to ten in the first half when Ainsley Maitland-Niles was shown a second yellow, and twice the hosts trailed to a spirited Villa side.
However, goals from Calum Chambers and Aubameyang in the final ten minutes gave Arsenal a morale-boosting victory.
More to follow…
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react