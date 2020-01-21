Hector Bellerin scored a late equaliser as Arsenal came from behind twice following David Luiz’s first-half red card to secure a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had Shkodran Mustafi to thank for their lead after the Arsenal centre-back’s stinker of a performance saw him give the ball away in dangerous areas on countless occasions before making the crucial mistake that led to his defensive partner’s sending off, and the 28th minute penalty, that Jorginho converted, which appeared to set Chelsea on their way to a rare home win.

Jorginho of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United KingdomGetty Images

However, despite being down to 10 men, Arsenal levelled it up in the 63rd minute through Gabriel Martinelli, only for Chelsea to regain the lead through Cesar Azpilicueta late on.

Nonetheless, Arsenal did not give up, and with time running out, Bellerin curled home a terrific equaliser to ensure that the spoils were shared at Stamford Bridge, with one win in Chelsea's last four league games allowing Manchester United the chance to close to within three points of the fourth-placed Blues with victory over Burnley on Wednesday night.

Chelsea flew out of the traps looking to improve in their recent poor home form, and almost took the lead in fortuitous circumstances early on as Callum Hudson-Odoi clipped what looked like a cross over Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but saw the ball hit the top of the crossbar.

The hosts did not have to wait long, however, given more than a helping hand from a familiar source. Mustafi was far too casual on the ball, did not look up as he passed the ball back to Leno, Tammy Abraham nipped in, rounded Leno, but Luiz lunged in, brought Abraham down, before sent for an early bath.

David Luiz is sent off in the first half. Getty Images

The ever-reliable Jorginho, in his own unique way, stepped up to slot home his 10th of the season from the spot as Chelsea looked on course for a crucial home win.

However, after the break, Chelsea struggled to create anything against the 10 men and, with their first shot on or off target all match, Arsenal dramatically levelled thing up through Martinelli. The Brazilian became the first Arsenal teenager to score 10 or more goals in all competitions since Nicolas Anelka as he raced clear, for 67 yards, capitalising on a slip from N’Golo Kante on the counter, before slotting home.

An incredible match then swung again in Chelsea’s favour as Azpilicueta darted into the middle to score what looked like the winner in front of the Matthew Harding Stand, but Bellerin, on his first start since December 5, had the last laugh, curling home, with his weaker left foot, to snatch the most unlikely of points for the battling Gunners.

TALKING POINT

Luiz and Mustafi show true colours. Both David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi divide opinion among fans, but even the most ardent Luiz and Mustafi disciples know the pair have an horrendous error in their locker, and in 10 seconds, we were living in a microcosm of both of their careers. The back pass from Mustafi was absolutely shocking, if not unexpected, and the tackle was Luiz was clumsy, if predictable. Somehow, there was a happy ending to Luiz’s nightmare, with Granit Xhaka looking infinitely better as a makeshift centre-back. Mustafi especially owes his team-mates a huge hug.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Hector Bellerin. On his first start in almost two months, the Arsenal skipper worked his socks off for the cause, winning possession more than any team-mate at Stamford Bridge, before then popping up with the most dramatic of winners, with his weaker foot. Not a bad night’s work for the Gunners’ skipper.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga 5, Azpilicueta 6, Rudiger 6, Christensen 6, Emerson 6, Kante 5, Jorginho 6, Kovacic 4, Hudson-Odoi 4, Abraham 6, Willian 4... Subs: Barkley 6, Mount 6, Batshuayi 6.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Bellerin 8, Mustafi 3, Luiz 4, Saka 6, Torreira 6, Xhaka 8, Pepe 6, Ozil 5, Martinelli 7, Lacazette 6. Subs: Holding 6, Willock 6, Guendouzi 6.

KEY MOMENTS

16’ - CROSSBAR! Not sure whether that was a cross or shot from Hudson-Odoi, but either way he beats Bernd Leno all ends up only to see the ball clip the top of the crossbar and go out for a goal kick.

27’ - RED CARD! Dreadful pass back from Mustafi, Abraham nips in, rounds Leno, Luiz races back, hauls the Chelsea striker down to the floor and, on his return to Stamford Bridge, is sent off!!!

28’ - GOOOOAAALLLLL!!! Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal. The ever-reliable Jorginho, in his own unique way, slots the penalty into the net.

32’ - SAVE! Great play from Hudson-Odoi, he plays a neat one-two, fires for goal., but Leno gets two hands behind it to beat the ball away.

63’ - GOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal. Wow! With their first shot at goal. Gabriel Martinelli races clear to equalise! Absolutely incredible! Chelsea's inability to find that killer second goal has come back to haunt them! From a Chelsea corner, Arsenal break, Martinelli carries it forward at pace, Kante slips, which sets Martinelli in the clear, the Brazilian then stays calm and composed before slotting home.

74’ - SAVE! Willian carries the ball into the box, cuts onto his right foot, drills for goal, but Leno beats the ball away.

84’ - GOOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!! Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal. Captain's goal from Azpilicueta as he guides home what is surely the winning goal. Short corner from Chelsea comes in, Abraham is in an offside position, but the ball flies past him, Azpilicueta is there, and side-foots his second of the season to send the Matthew Harding Stand into raptures.

87’ - GGGGGOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!! Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal. Well, well, well. Another captain, another goal, this time for Bellerin! We are level again! Would you believe it! Chelsea backed off and off, allowed Bellerin to cut onto his left foot, but the Spaniard curled low into the net, to catch everyone by surprise!

KEY STATS