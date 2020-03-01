Despite their hundreds of millions of pounds of spending, Manchester City sit 22 below points behind Jurgen Klopp's side, having contrived to lose six games this season, including to the lowly likes of Norwich. They have lost home games they should have comfortably won against Wolves and Manchester United, and contrived to throw away a two-goal lead at Molineux.

And yet they are absolutely certain to qualify for the Champions League, should they be allowed to compete in it after receiving a two-year ban for Financial Fair Play regulations.

A fine mid-season run showed signs of encouragement at Chelsea, which should have seen Frank Lampard reach Europe's top competition during his first season in charge. That autumn burst faded as winter arrived and they have since shown severe problems winning matches at home and putting teams to bed.

They still remain in pole position to finish fourth, behind Liverpool, Man City and Leicester, who were fired by some excellent form before Christmas that may well prove to be enough despite a lengthy lull since the turn of the year.

Somehow, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are still in this race for the Champions League, though none of them can truly say they have deserved it. For every eye-catching win United have recorded at Stamford Bridge or the Etihad, they have bafflingly lost to the likes of Crystal Palace or Burnley at home, or Watford away. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perennially appears to be under pressure, does just enough to alleviate it before another bad run piles it back on.

Tottenham came into this season with their alarming domestic collapse at the tail end of last season largely masked by their fantastic Champions League final run and even worse losses of form from Arsenal and Manchester United. However, they did not enjoy that lack of scrutiny this year and Mauricio Pochettino was summarily dismissed after a poor start to the season. Jose Mourinho, his replacement, has shown no signs of being able to arrest the decline, fix the defence or put together a consistent run.

Somehow, signs of renaissance at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta have renewed hope in the red half of north London that a welcome return to the Champions League could be on the cards. And that's nothing short of a minor miracle, given the two-month winless run that prompted the sacking of Unai Emery and a lengthy wait for the eventual appointment of a rookie manager.

While it is undoubtable that Arteta has improved Arsenal, it must be remembered that he has won just three Premier League games, and surrendered points in a highly disappointing manner to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United. Somehow, if they win their game in hand, they are only five points off the top four. But that game in hand is away to Man City and the chances of winning there seem slim.

Jorginho et Azpilicueta après l'égalisation de Chelsea face à Arsenal le 29 décembre 2019 en Premier LeagueEurosport

The time appears ripe for another team to join Leicester in breaking the traditional dominance of the 'Big Six'. Wolves, who have proven their ability to mix with the best teams in the league, will fancy their chances of making it into the top four with late-season clashes with Arsenal and Chelsea to come, while Sheffield United are still in the mix after an extraordinary return to the top flight.

Quite simply, there is a complete lack of quality among many of the Premier League's biggest clubs. Arsenal, United and Chelsea all have rookie managers with no track record of delivering trophies and winning big matches. It is commendable to give a chance to younger coaches, but the status of Arteta, Solskjaer and Lampard as former players belies an attitude of club hierarchies seeking to appease dissatisfied fanbases with crowd favourites. In Mourinho, Tottenham sought to bring a big-name in as a status symbol but his best years were simply a decade ago and acrimonious spells at Chelsea and United do not augur well for his long-term prospects.

The league provides plenty in the way of unpredictability and underdog storylines to sustain its interest, but the drop off in actual ability is stark. Manchester City broke the 100-point barrier two seasons ago, Liverpool look set to smash that record haul this term; don't expect any of their so-called rivals to get anywhere near them any time soon.