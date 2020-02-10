MONDAY’S TOP HEADLINES

Ancelotti is quietly doing a fine job

Carlo Ancelotti's raised eyebrow gives off a near-permanent vibe of skulduggery.

Sly old dog.

And the sly old dog is being a sly old dog at Everton, slyly dragging the Goodison Park outfit up the table into seventh position, with only Liverpool having picked up more points than the Toffees since the Italian's appointment.

On first inspection, his appointment looked, well, poorly judged, but, on reflection, perhaps he was the best man for the job.

He has in the latter stages of his career shown an appetite and acumen for constructing cohesive team structures at clubs - Real Madrid and PSG - that have put limited thought into creating cohesive team structures through their transfer business.

Everton do not operate in the same sphere as those aforementioned clubs but have thrown a lot of money largely at the wrong areas of their team. There is a fine pool of talent there - a pool of talent that previous managers have been unable to tame into a cohesive team unit.

Ancelotti has made some inroads in that respect - see Gylfi Sigurdsson taking on the Angel Di Maria role in a midfield two, for example - and the results have improved.

Fair play to the sly old dog.

#BielsaOut - do yourselves a favour and pipe down

Marcelo Bielsa has done an incredible job at Leeds. He has made a fairly bog-standard team more than the sum of its parts.

This led to the Elland Road club just missing out on automatic promotion to the Premier League last season to Sheffield United, the same Blades side that sit a heady fifth in the Premier League at the time of writing. Ergo, definitely not mugs.

He has Leeds again in the fight for automatic promotion, despite, to this observer's eyes, having a manifestly weaker squad and team than those around them.

It, however, would be generous to call their current form patchy. Yet, their form is a function of having a manifestly weaker side than their league position suggests.

Bielsa has them punching well above their weight yet some fans have jumped on the #BielsaOut bandwagon. That is their wont, but what do these characters expect? Bielsa has set unrealistic expectations and hunger for immediate success has blinded some fans to that. Basically, fans want this guy gone for being too successful. Game's gone.

Why Dele?

You know better!

Dele Alli needs to be sanctioned by both the FA and his club for his horrendous Snapchat posts.

Why on earth would he thinks that behaviour was in anyway acceptable?

IN THE MAUL

Top drawer post-match interview, this.

Ellis Genge got some social media stick for the cut of his jib from presumably the same people who criticise players for having no personalities.

HERO

There is filth and then there is this.

HERO II

Also, this guy’s commitment to tauntin’ ‘ell is admirable.

ZERO

The weather. Although, one would assume in the post-Europe utopia that the UK finds itself in that the weather would not have the temerity to be bad.

HAT-TIP

Adel Taarabt has seemingly reinvented himself as a Zinedine Zidane and Lee Cattermole hybrid for Benfica.

Yes, that Taarabt.

RETRO CORNER

Here is Taarabt, in full showboat mode, pitting his wits in the Championship.

He is now running, and dominating midfields in the Champions League.

COMING UP

The Home Nations is back with some Welsh Open action in the snooker.

