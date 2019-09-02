MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

North London is neither red nor white

First things first, The Warm-Up thought it was a contractual obligation that the first North London Derby of the season was to take place in November. This September version of the NLD has left The Warm-Up all kinds of discombobulated.

This tectonic shift in dates also appears to have had an unsettling impact on both Tottenham and Arsenal yesterday, with neither side able to put the other's deficiencies to the sword in what was an entertaining and frantic tussle between, nominally speaking, two of England's best teams.

Jose Mourinho surmised the game fairly well.

“[It was] funny, emotional and good to watch. I think everyone has the same feeling as me.

“There were some principles of play that were incredible to watch at this level. Everyone at home enjoyed that. I didn’t want the game to finish.

" A heart-attack [for the managers]. For the last 10-15 minutes of the game there was 80 metres between the two defensive lines. Lots of space to play. It was incredible, the game was out of control. If one of the two teams had more brains and sense they could have won it. "

Alas, neither team has more brains and neither team have shown much sense during the season's opening salvo. Both sides came into the game with questions to answer over the trajectories of their seasons and both left with the same questions unanswered. At a basic level, are either of these sides any good? Answers on a post card because The Warm-Up has no clue after a ludicrously error-strewn performance from both sides.

Lindelof is being played out of position (sort of)

One of United's best players last season was Victor Lindelof - granted he was the best of a fairly ropey lot but you can only be better than the tosh Ed Woodward puts alongside you as the old adage goes.

Anyway, this season he has not been so good. And, to be honest, that is probably down to good old Edward again. United needed a centre-half this summer of that there is no doubt. However, what they didn't need was a centre-half who operated on the left side of the defence because, simply, last season, they had one: Victor Lindelof.

Anyway, Edward went full Edward and dropped 80 of the Queen's finest million pounds on Harry Maguire, who, just in case you were wondering not only loves a vodka and a Jaeger too but also playing on the left side of the defence. Thus, Harry, real name actually Jacob, slotted right in on the left side of the United defence, pushing Lindelof out to the right. He has played there before, and can play at right-back but Lindelof excelled for United on the left side last season. Why change that? The move has seen his form collapse.

The above is representative of the tip of a rather horrendous iceberg that is United's transfer policy. It is a shambles. Their midfield and attack is as slipshodily put together as their defence. They have, according to numerous reports, got rid of deadwood further forward in the shape of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez - fair enough, if they had been replaced said deadwood but they haven't. And don't get The Warm-Up started on their midfield. Yeah, yeah, United have a proud tradition of playing academy players but that tradition becomes less proud when said academy players aren't good enough...and Andreas Pereira ain't good enough.

Pundits paid to give informed opinion, not wildly speculate

Graeme Souness is a decent pundit, when be sticks to his areas of expertise. He can be and is pretty incisive when it comes to analysing the actual football.

However, when he talks about stuff he has no idea about, he comes across like he has not idea about what he is talking about because, yes, you guessed it, he has no idea what he is talking about. So on Sunday, when he started talking about something he had no idea about, like why Juventus elected to sell Moise Kean, he came across like he didn't know what he was talking about, because yes, you guessed it, he had no idea what he was talking about.

Alex Iwobi of Everton celebrates his goal with Moise Kean and Richarlison during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in LiverpoolGetty Images

Souness, who had no idea what he was talking about, decided that Juventus decided to sell Kean due to off the field issues:

“If he’s 19, why have they [Juventus] sold him? Personally, there’s a slight alarm bell going off in my head.

“Juventus are arguably the biggest and wealthiest club in Italy.

" Given that they’ve got an older strike force and you’re selling a 19-year-old who won’t be hurting you wage wise. They’ve not got £100million plus for him, I think there will be other issues there. I don’t know. "

No Graeme, you clearly don't know.

“If they’ve not got that [buyback clause] then they’re happy to see him out the door. It seems as if Juventus are saying ‘we don’t care about how good he’s going to be, go on you can take him’.

“It’s a bit like [Emmanuel] Adebayor, at 25 just about to enter his best years. [Arsene] Wenger sold him to Manchester City. You were thinking that he’s not selling him because he’s not a good footballer, it’s because something is not quite right.”

As The Warm-Up is not privy to Souness's thought process, it shall not start speculating on why he has come to the above conclusion but will only pass comment that this is a bad look.

HAT-TIP

Demoralised by the demise of Bury? Well, get used to it, because it might be the start of a worrying trend, writes Jonathan Wilson in the Guardian.

RETRO CORNER

Kanu! What. A. Footballer.

COMING UP

It is the closure of the European transfer window, so expect deals aplenty.

Nick Miller, whose head has been elsewhere all summer following a spurious link to AS, shall take you through the reason Neymar was never going to leave PSG.