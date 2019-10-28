MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Granit Xhaka not the bad guy - money is

The Granit Xhaka debacle – him swearing at his own fans - was the culmination of the commoditization of football. Big statement that but hear the Warm-Up out.

Xhaka is paid – granted handsomely – to do a job; the reason he is paid handsomely to do a job as a footballer is he has shown himself over the course of a decade or more of being handsomely more adept at that job than the majority of the population.

He is certainly more adept at that job than anyone who booed him on Sunday during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. The Swiss is, however, not the perfect footballer; he, like anyone, has faults, and can be a frustrating figure. However, it can be said with a degree of certainty that when Xhaka is found wanting it is not due to fecklessness. This is not a player who does not try – he is, in parts and on occasion, not good enough.

Now being not good enough at some aspects of the game is okay, particularly within a team sport – players who are not good enough at some aspects can be accommodated within the structure of a team to mask those inadequacies. Under successive managers at Arsenal that has not been the case. Therefore, Xhaka has not fulfilled his potential at the club, and has, as such, been made a scapegoat for the wider inadequacies of the club.

This has led to some fans of Arsenal to continually boo, berate and belittle Xhaka. This situation is not unique to Arsenal. Marcus Rashford at Manchester United repeatedly gets abuse because of his supposed sub-standard performances, for example.

It is an issue that blights football; whole teams get booed off a pitch because they have been bettered by other teams. It is an odd phenomenon on first inspection, but the Warm-Up has a theory and that theory is that money – and the commoditization of football – has ruined the game, rotted its innards if you will. The price of a Premier League football match means that the product – the players, the performance etc – needs to be as close to perfection as possible or many consumers (as many clubs like to refer to their fans these days) can feel short-changed.

That is fair-ish, the Warm-Up supposes – we seem to live in a society where you get what you pay for or expect to get what you pay for or whatever that idiom is. So, if a fan – sorry consumer – is paying a small fortune to watch someone play football then they better be up to standard.

However, some reasonable people who feel short-changed do not boo other grown adults or shout their mouth off on a YouTube channel to monetise the growing malaise within the club they profess to love. Nope, reasonable people direct their frustration or ire at those who are responsible for the pillaging of the national game that has made it unaffordable for many: the so-called custodians of the game. How has it come to pass that tickets for a bog-standard Premier League game can cost anywhere from £50 upwards? Utter madness.

And that madness seems to have infiltrated the stands where some fans think because they have paid over the odds – and wildly over the odds – that they can just hop any sort of abuse to the players that represent their club without any sort of reaction. Look, it wasn’t great that Xhaka appears to have told the fans to f*** off but this has been building for weeks and months and the guy is only human.

Granit Xhaka fumes at the fansGetty Images

Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t rate Tanguy Ndombele*

*he does.

However, quotes from his post-match press conference after Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool that were widely shared on social media indicated otherwise.

When asked about the implied big impact that Ndombele had when he came on as a second-half substitute, Pochettino bristled, saying:

" Big difference, doing what? "

As a standalone quote that looks pretty damning but context is everything. Here is the full exchange:

And as the reporter in question, Jack Pitt-Brooke, states it appears Pochettino just doesn’t like having his tactics questioned.

VAR remains a joke

VAR gets worse by the week. There were a whole list of shambles again this week. However, chief amongst them all was the decision not to get Marcus Rashford to retake his saved penalty when it was reviewed by VAR. Goalkeeper Tim Krul was a clear yard off his line. Therefore, retake the penalty. Madness.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: this keeper’s commitment to celebration

This goalkeeper for his commitment to celebrating his Slaven Koprivnica team’s goal. However, it left him handsomely out of position when it turned out said goal was a phantom goal. So, Hajduk Split just sauntered up the other end to score.

Zero: the rules

This Holstein Kiel substitute gave away a penalty against Bochum for touching the ball before it left the field of play.

The referee applied to law perfectly but that law needs to get in the bin. Whatever happened to an indirect free-kick?

IN THE CHANNELS

Robert Lewandowski is a fairly handy goalscorer and, it turns out, is fairly handy at pool too.

RETRO CORNER

You thought Roy Keane was lairy on TV? Wait until you see what he used to get up to on the pitch in the 90s.

Grief.

COMING UP

There is limited football bar the U17 World Cup while the World Open begins in China.

Nick Miller will be here tomorrow to debunk the above Xhaka nonsense and advise you to boo anything that moves including your co-workers.