Manchester United: A story of privilege

Manchester United tasted success on Sunday, beating Manchester City 1-0. However, the point they are at now is more luck than judgement.

United have been toilet for many years now. They have been utterly abject - really - since Sir Alex Ferguson did one after winning a 20th league title back in 2013.

Since he left, United have made repeated mistakes. They have appointed ill-suited managers and signed ill-suited players for their ill-suited managers.

However, their 1-0 win in the Manchester derby suggests that they might have stumbled across a potentially successful formula. Perhaps. And stumbled is the correct, er, noun.

They have basically lobbed money continually and wildly at a problem until they have stumbled across a decent, balanced team. This potential success is not born of their own acumen but it is rather a function of being extremely and disproportionately wealthy in relation to their peers.

That, friends, is similar to privilege: buy yourself out of mistakes that would have deep consequences for those without access to extreme wealth. Sport and football are indeed a microcosm of life and society. A shambles insulated by historic wealth.

United's continued lobbing of money at problems of their own making has begun to bear fruit. Their defence looks solid if not spectacular. While their midfield - reinforced by the signing of Bruno Fernandes - looks to have a semblance of a clue of how to pass at speed to open up a defence. The Portuguese, it turns out, was well worth the two-window transfer saga. While up front, the guy they spent £63 million on way back in 2015 appears to have come good again. Nice.

Their 1-0 win against Manchester City means United have not lost in 10 games, which is decent. They still, however, have a manager who the jury remains well and truly out on, though. Yet, things don’t improve on the managerial front, United will just sack said boss, pay him a shed load of compensation and move on to the next manager until they get one that works. History suggests they'll be little science to it - they'll probably just lob some money at the problem again until they stumble across the right manager. A decent gig if you can get it.

Renowned man-manager failing at man-management

It is Jose Mourinho's job to take a collection of players and put them into a cohesive system that produces results. That is literally his job.

Said system should be used to mask the deficiencies of certain players as - shock - all players have deficiencies while simultaneously accentuating their strengths. Throwing 11 players together haphazardly is not the job - otherwise any old mug would be able to do it. It is also the job of the manager to ensure that players 'buy in' to any perceived system that the manager has put forward.

Complete the above two tasks and the manager of the club should be able to extract the maximum from the players at their disposal.

Mourinho has manifestly failed to that with Tottenham's most talented player, Tanguy Ndombele.

And because he has not been able to do so he has thrown a tantrum, as per his post-match comments after Tottenham drew 1-1 against Burnley on Saturday.

“Somebody has to realise this is the Premier League - I hope that next season, he can be fantastic because until now, it is not enough," he began in his post-match chat with Sky.

Before expanding a bit to the written press:

" My thinking was that in the first half, we didn’t have a midfield, because I don’t want another question about the same story "

"I’m not going to run away and I have to say that Tanguy had enough time to come to a different level."

Some stern words.

However, Mourinho shares the responsibility for Ndombele's poor performance. Remember it is literally his job to take a collection of players and put them into a cohesive system that produces results. Therefore, Mourinho selected a player who has struggled with the physical demands of the Premier League in a two-man midfield alongside a player, in Oliver Skipp, who played 120 minutes in the cup during the week, with five - yes FIVE - centre-halves behind him.

Hardly a situation conducive for a player of Ndombele's profile to excel. Whatever way this is viewed it does not reflect well on Mourinho.

Roy Maurice Keane has no time for hyperbole. None.

Once the cameras had stopped rolling officially Keane went in again.

HERO - Dean Henderson

He has absolutely no right to be saving that.

ZERO - Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder's school of hard knocks management style appears to have garnered results. But, my god, is it boring?

Won't work long term, too. At some point you have to give people a modicum of credit, you know.

Three years ago yesterday.

Where does time go to?

