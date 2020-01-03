FRIDAY’S BIG HEADLINES

Liverpool’s invincible year

A lot can happen in a year. You can get pregnant, carry a baby for nine months, have a baby, and get pregnant again. Birds can migrate thousands of miles across the globe, and back again. You can now watch not one, but two whole series of Love Island. And yet, across what might just be the most sublime 365 days any team has produced in the history of English football, Liverpool have managed to go an entire calendar year, and 37 games, unbeaten in the Premier League.

Arsenal (2003-04) and Chelsea (2004-05) are the only other teams to have achieved this feat. Neither did so while also becoming champions of Europe and the world. Neither did so while dropping only two points from the first 20 games of the league season. Something which should basically be impossible. For this Liverpool team it is merely improbable. And yet they have done it. Nineteen wins from 20 league matches; 13 points clear with a game in hand. This is by any measure the most dominant campaign ever witnessed in the 141 years of English league football.

LiverpoolGetty Images

But it also raises questions about the health of the English game. Power, money and success is being concentrated amongst an elite like never before too. Manchester United dominated the Premier League, but not like this. The biggest pockets in football and the genius of Sir Alex Ferguson gave them a powerful competitive advantage. But they weren’t putting up 100-point seasons. The three highest points tallies in top-flight history have all been recorded in the past two seasons: 100 (Man City, 2017-18), 98 (Man City, 2018-19) and 97 (Liverpool, 2018-19).

Liverpool are currently on course to get 110, and the scary thing is that they genuinely look capable of doing it. They look, quite literally, unstoppable. The only thing which can prevent Liverpool winning the league now is an apocalyptic meteor strike in the next couple of months which would mean that Sadio Mane failing to get his hands on a much-deserved trophy would be the last of our problems.

It’s not just that Jurgen Klopp has crafted a supremely gifted group of players. It’s that they are so insatiably hungry to win. A point highlighted by Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder after coming away from Anfield with a defeat.

“It was very unlike us, we did not lay a glove on them and didn't do anything that's got us into this position,” he said on BT Sport. “They were outstanding, and did not really get out of second or third gear. They did all those things. People talk about academy coaches and all this nonsense, technical, tactical stuff. When we played them at our place, we laid a glove on them and made it difficult for them. They won every first ball, every second ball, ran forwards and backwards, they did that miles better than us.

“So academy coaches and all this nonsense that comes out about coaching, have a little peek at Liverpool tonight. Played in second and third gear but still had the humility and the desire to do that as world champions and European champions and well on their way to being Premier League champions.”

For now let’s just celebrate Liverpool’s incredible year, but with the recognition that with the way football is heading, we may well see the like of it again. And quite soon.

Rooney’s big night

Speaking of Merseyside institutions, Wayne Rooney was back in English football last night as he made his debut for Derby County in the Championship, captaining his new side to a 2-1 win over Barnsley as they recorded back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

On, and he popped up with an assist for Jack Marriott to consummate a successful return to these shores for England’s all-time record goalscorer. Not a bad start for a player whose arrival at the club, funded by sponsors 32Red, would not unfairly have been seen as a marketing stunt.

The Warm-Up is excited to see how this one ends up. An inspirational veteran leading an unfashionable club to an improbable promotion? Or a frustrated former superstar who really misses the Premier League and gets fed up with the standard of the players around him? Rooney’s successful time with DC United would strongly suggest the former and there’s no question that he loves this game. Best of luck, Wazza.

FA launches mental health campaign

If you’d taken a glance at this weekend’s FA Cup third round fixtures and wondered why all the kick-offs look a little weird, it’s because they are being delayed by one minute to raise awareness of the FA’s Heads Up campaign around mental health. Here’s Prince William to explain more:

HEROES AND ZEROES

Hero: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Last night it was Andy Robertson adding to his tally of assists but speaking after the win over Sheffield United, it was Alexander-Arnold who revealed how much the two full-backs are spurring each other on, with no less than the reinvention of the full-back position being their aim. Ambitious stuff. Oh and he got in a cheeky dig at Gary Neville too.

“We have a competition to see who can get the most assists and it pushes ourselves,” he said. “At the end of the season, one gets the bragging rights and one doesn't. He can nick two or three assists in any given game... As a pair, we want to change the way the position was previously thought about. There was the famous saying 'nobody wants to grow up to be a Gary Neville'. But we want to change that and bring a different way of thinking of a full-back."

Zero: Roland Duchatelet

After six years of tragicomedy, Duchatelet’s reign as Charlton owner is over. Enjoy the thread posted below for some of the ‘highlights’ - including a ‘Fans’ Sofa’ stationed pitchside, which was torn to pieces by supporters after the final game of the season.

RETRO CORNER

In honour of FA Cup third-round weekend, here’s one of the very best giant-killings of modern times (featuring one of the very best shirts of modern times)

COMING UP

There’s a bit of La Liga action going on this evening but the good stuff starts tomorrow with Newcastle kicking off the third round with their match against Rochdale at 12:31.

You are in a for a real treat on Monday as the one and only Tom Adams returns after a hiatus that lasted zero working days. #WelcomeBackTom