FRIDAYS BIG HEADLINES

History weighs heavy on Poch

It was Giorgio Chiellini who captured it best, speaking after Juventus drove a dagger into Spurs’ hearts with two quick goals to sent them spinning out of the Champions League last-16 in March of 2018. “It is the history of the Tottenham,” said the defender on live TV. “At the end they always miss something to arrive at the end.”

No manager has tried harder to achieve escape velocity and break out of the gravity pull of ‘Spursy’ disappointment which surrounds this north London trophy black hole. But history is not so easily escaped. Not even for a manager as talented as Mauricio Pochettino.

And after that soul-crushing defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League final last season, things are really unravelling. Tuesday’s embarrassing penalty shoot-out defeat to Colchester United in the League Cup made it two wins from eight games this season. And with a home game on Saturday against his former club Southampton, Pochettino admitted yesterday that he wasn’t in a great place.

“Of course I am suffering,’ said Pochettino. “Football for me is all about the glory. There is nothing more important. There is nothing like the feeling when you win.

" This is my sixth season here and I am in an unbelievable environment. The training ground is amazing and we have the best stadium in the world. But football is about glory. It is about winning. "

"During five years here it was almost all praise for Tottenham. How we are, how we work in different ways, how nice the coach is, how nice the coaching staff are and the club is. Now if we deserve to be criticised, we need to accept that. If we don't get the result people expect then we need to accept the criticism. The critics can make you realise you maybe need to wake up, to evolve; to find different ways.

"You cannot live forever in a happy world. Ups and downs happen, that is life and especially in football."

It looks as though this season could well be Poch’s last as Spurs boss, and the only acceptable way for him to depart would be with a trophy under his arm. But Giorgio Chiellini might have an opinion on how likely that is.

Newcastle takeover news

Peter Kenyon, pictured, has been appointed as non-executive chairman of rugby agency Esportif InternationalPA Sport

Fresh hope could be on the horizon for Newcastle fans after Peter Kenyan made a renewed attempt to buy Newcastle United, offering Mike Ashley £150m up front with more to follow. As the Daily Mail reports:

" The former Chelsea and Manchester United chief executive has teamed up with Florida-based GACP Sports, who already own French club Bordeaux, to offer a total package of £300m for Newcastle with a pledge to establish them as one of the top 10 clubs in the Premier League... The group are understood to have secured sufficient investment to fund a £300m buyout paid over three years, with an additional £50m to be injected into the club immediately to cover operational costs. The offer has been lodged with Ashley, who has indicated that he will provide a definitive response within the next 10 days. "

Incidentally Kenyon was speaking at the World Football Summit yesterday, and spoke in glowing terms about a certain out-of-work manager.

"If I had to take over a great club and I needed to sign a coach, the first one I would think about would be Mourinho," he said. Now he just needs to take over a great club.

Derby’s drink-drive shame

Richard Keogh of Republic of Ireland prior to the 3 International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and BulgariaGetty Images

The Warm-Up can’t remember reading too many club press releases where you can actually feel the fury radiating off the page like an open nuclear reactor. But it was hardly surprising to see such a reaction from Derby County after two players, Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett, were charged with drink driving after a crash which left Captain Richard Keogh with a serious knee injury which rules him out until the end of the season, at the very least.

"As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening.

" The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night. They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out. "

"As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.

Video - Euro Papers: Desperate United target 'star strike duo' 01:29

"The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, but over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

"We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

"Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

"We fully support the work of our partners at Drinkaware and the unsanctioned actions of this small group of players is totally at odds the stance that both Drinkaware and Derby County Football Club take regards alcohol. We will be using this situation to redouble our efforts in highlighting the dangers posed by alcohol.

"We would also like to thank the emergency services for their swift help."

HEROES AND ZEROES

Antoine Griezmann of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the Liga match between Granada CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on September 21, 2019 in Granada, Spain.Getty Images

Heroes: The Spanish Football Federation

For simply having the audacity to fine Barcelona a measly £265 for breaking the rules while signing Antoine Griezmann. Barca were found to have started negotiations with the player before his contract at Atletico Madrid was bought out. Leading to an absolute p***-take of a punishment. You almost have to admire it really.

Zeroes: Arsenal

For deciding to hold a player vote to determine the club’s next collection of captains. Unai Emery has dodged the issue since becoming manager, always retaining around five ‘captains’ at one time. But after the departure of Nacho Monreal, Petr Cech and Aaron Ramsey, a club once led by Tony Adams, Patrick Vieira and William Gallas faces the prospect of having to ask the players to decide if anyone else is actually worthy of wearing the armband. The banter choice will obviously be David Luiz making the cut. Please make it happen.

“The manager likes his five captains and we had a vote the other week so we’re all waiting to see who gets named,” said Rob Holding. “It was simply a case of writing down the names and giving them to the manager. He will go through all the nominations and obviously will have his own input.”

IN THE CHANNELS

Remember Martin Odegaard? The ludicrously talented Norwegian kid who had his pick of Europe’s biggest clubs and bizarrely chose to join the one with probably the worst record of bringing through young talent? Well he’s currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Real Madrid and actually his career seems to be shaping up quite nicely, based on this one video The Warm-Up saw this morning.

When the assist even takes the keeper out of the equation... delicious.

COMING UP

Stoke City take on Nottingham Forest in The Championship tonight - remember to watch all the EFL highlights on Quest on Saturday evening!