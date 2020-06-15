Football
Premier League

The world will be watching us, says Villa's Smith

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa is consoled by Aston Villa manager Dean Smith during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2020 in London, England.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

All eyes will be on the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United when they restart the English top-flight season that was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Villa manager Dean Smith said on Monday.

The league resumes on Wednesday -- three months after the season was suspended -- with the high-flying Blades travelling to Villa Park and Smith said it was an honour to play the first fixture on the league's restart.

Premier League

Premier League clubs agree matchday protocols

11/06/2020 AT 13:49

"The eyes of the world will be on us. We're looking forward to it," he told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"We've worked very hard. The players during the lockdown were very compliant with all the work we sent them. Since the lockdown, non-contact training, contact training... The players are itching to get back."

The fixture will also be the first Premier League game to be played without spectators.

Play Icon
WATCH

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37

"That adrenaline rush that you get with them being a part of the game will be disappointing to not have," Smith said. "The players have to come up with their own motivating tools now."

The Premier League is the last of the major European leagues to restart its season, with the Bundesliga having resumed last month while La Liga got back underway last week. Italy has also restarted its cup competition while Serie A resumes on Saturday.

United prioritise Grealish, Sancho deal delayed - Paper Round

Smith said the announcement of the fixtures for the season's restart was a welcome relief as it finally allowed coaching staff to plan ahead. His side are second-bottom of the table and two points off the safety zone, albeit with a game in hand.

"It was great to be able to fit it on my fixtures board and get an itinerary planned. We are people who want to plan ahead and it's difficult to do that with no timeline."

Premier League

Kante returns to contact training at Chelsea ahead of Premier League return

09/06/2020 AT 15:18
Premier League

Jack Grealish - Time for the next step?

04/06/2020 AT 16:06
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueAston VillaSheffield UnitedMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Hearts relegation confirmed after SPFL format change rejected

32 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Werder should not expect any gifts from Bayern - Flick

39 MINUTES AGO
Football

Werder should not expect any gifts from Bayern - Flick

39 MINUTES AGO
Football

Casillas drops out of Spanish FA election

43 MINUTES AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern on brink of title after beating Gladbach

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Setien praises team effort after thrashing of Mallorca

00:01:08
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Lappi leads Rally Finland into final day

29/07/2017 AT 17:03
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous article'There is 100% a gay or bisexual player on every team' - Troy Deeney
Next articleArteta's job at Arsenal harder than Lampard's at Chelsea - Fabregas